Louisville Routs Wake Forest To Clinch Series

W: Luke Smith (3-0), L: William Fleming (2-2)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E #2 UL 0 2 2 0 7 0 3 1 1 16 18 0 WF 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 1 0 4 8 0

A day after Louisville saw their nine-game winning streak snapped, the Cardinal Nine struck back with a vengeance and thwarted Wake Forest to the tune of 16-4 at David F. Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, NC on Sunday. The victory clinched the weekend series against the Demon Deacons, and moved the Cards to 2-1 in ACC play & 11-4 overall for the 2020 season.

Just one day removed from striking out 17 times, the offense absolutely exploded in the rubber match. The Cards collected 18 base hits, including six doubles and a pair of home runs from sophomore catcher Henry Davis (2-4, 3 RBI, HR, BB) and sophomore infielder Jared Poland (1-4, 2 RBI, HR, BB).

As a result Louisville plated runs in six innings of today's game, with four of them being crooked numbers including a seven spot in the fifth inning. In the end, 13 of the 15 batters sent up to the plate reached base safely, with six of them coming away with 2 or more RBI.

The skyrocketing offense was also paired by yet another good day on the mound for the Cards. Starting pitcher RHP Luke Smith had another quality outing, with the senior going 6.1 innings deep and retiring 5 batters via the strikeout while allowing just three runs.

After a brief appearance from freshman LHP Tate Kuehner (0.0 IP, 1 BF), junior righty Glenn Albanese took over down the stretch, tossing 2.2 innings while striking out the same amount as Smith and surrendering only a single run.

Next up for the Cards, they'll return home for a two game midweek series against Chicago State. First pitch for game 1 is slated for Tuesday, March 10th at 3:00pm EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 1450 WXVW.

