Home events for Louisville athletics will continue as scheduled despite coronavirus

samdraut

Louisville athletics announced March 11 that home athletic competitions and team practice sessions will continue as originally scheduled in lieu of the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The NCAA announced earlier Wednesday that the annual NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would be closed to fans.

Louisville athletics has remained in communication with the University of Louisville and Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) officials to monitor the outbreak.

University of Louisville’s spring break was extended through March 17. Classes are set to be delivered remotely from March 18 to April 5. Louisville athletics plan to continue to follow University protocol for travel. Domestic travel is restricted to essential travel for personnel and teams while incoming and outgoing international university-related travel is suspended through April 30.

The NCAA announced its decision to close its upcoming tournaments to fans.

“The NCAA continues to assess the impact of the COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said. “Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family in attendance.” 

