Louisville baseball set for nationally televised games

samdraut

Louisville baseball will play 18 games on national television throughout the 2020 season, ESPN and its family of networks announced Feb. 4. In Dan McDonnell’s 14 season as Louisville’s head coach, the Cardinals return 24 players from last year’s team that reached the College World Series and ranked third nationally.

Louisville begins the 2020 season ranked atop three of the six major national polls. The Cardinals went 51-18 in 2019, winning the ACC Atlantic Division for the fourth time in five years before reaching the bracket final at the College World Series, the deepest run in program history.

Date
Opponent
Time
Network

Feb. 19

vs. Wright State

3 p.m.

ACC Network

March 20

at North Carolina

7 p.m.

ACC Network

March 22

at North Carolina

Noon

ACC Network

March 31

vs. Cincinnati

4 p.m.

ACC Network

April 7

at Kentucky

7 p.m.

SEC Network

April 10

vs. Clemson

3 p.m.

ACC Network

April 11

vs. Clemson

7 p.m.

ACC Network

April 12

vs. Clemson

2 p.m.

ESPN2

April 17

at Miami

7 p.m.

ACC Network

April 21

vs. Kentucky

7 p.m.

ACC Network

May 1

at Florida State

6 p.m.

ACC Network

May 2

at Florida State

6 p.m.

ACC Network

May 3

at Florida State

Noon

ACC Network

May 5

at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.

ESPN2

May 8

vs. NC State

6 p.m.

ACC Network

May 9

vs. NC State

Noon

ACC Network

May 10

vs. NC State

Noon

ACC Network

May 12

vs. Indiana

7 p.m.

ACC Network

The Cardinals host Clemson April 12 and at Vanderbilt May 5 in a pair of games televised on ESPN2. Louisville will have 15 games on the ACC Network and its game against Kentucky in Lexington will be aired on SEC Network.

Fifty-five of Louisville’s 56 regular season games are schedule to be televised, with the remainder of the team’s non-nationally televised home games airing on ACC Network Extra. The 55 regular season games scheduled for television coverage are the most in program history for a single season.

Louisville’s opening weekend against Ole Miss will be aired on SEC Network+ in Oxford. The three-game series begins Feb. 14 against the 18-ranked Rebels.

Louisville’s home opener is set for Feb. 19 against Wright State at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The ACC Network will televise the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship May 23 from BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte. The conference championship game will be featured on ESPN2 the following day. 

