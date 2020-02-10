LouisvilleReport
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Louisville baseball's offseason driven by versatility

samdraut

Versatility is a powerful thing according to coach Dan McDonnell, so Louisville baseball uses its offseason to develop it.

Players changing positions has been common and successful for the Cardinals. Former MLB draft picks Nick Solak and Drew Ellis played several different positions for Louisville. Solak, originally an infielder, moved to left field before returning to second base. Ellis arrived as an infielder, but switched to left field. He returned to the infield at third base before moving to first base.

McDonnell said the offseason is the time of the year to see what players are comfortable at a different position.

“They see the value of the guys in the big league that can play multiple positions,” McDonnell said. “They realized the more positions I play, them more valuable I am, the easier it is to get on the field.”

Senior Justin Lavey, who started his career at third base and ended last season at second base, capitalized on the opportunity to play shortstop.

“He [Lavey] has looked really good over there,” McDonnell said.

Junior Lucas Dunn, who played centerfield for the second half of last season, spent most of the fall playing middle infield. Dunn and Jared Poland, who also pitches, can both play second base. Sophomore Tim Borden can play either middle infield spots.

Zach Britton and Cam Masterman both moved to left field this fall. Britton started his career as a catcher, but has settled in a corner outfield spot. Masterman arrived as a corner infielder, but transitioned to left field.

Senior Danny Oriente will play right field.

The versatility doesn’t start and end with position players. McDonnell said pitching coach Roger Williams works with young pitchers to become comfortable in various situations.

Freshmen Ryan Hawks, Michael Prosecky, Tate Kuehner and Evan Webster can be long relievers, bullpen pieces or midweek starters.

“Most of the young arms come out of high school and they are starters,” McDonnell said.

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Competitive energy carries Luke Smith on the mound

Senior, selected a team captain, is part of Louisville's weekend starting rotation

samdraut

Freshmen pitchers, veteran position players utilized for Louisville

Four freshmen pitchers add to rotation, position players expand into larger roles

samdraut

Offense limited, but Louisville does enough against Virginia

Free throws help Louisville beat Virginia, snapping nine-game losing streak to ACC opponent

Dray5477

Recap: Louisville men's basketball defeats Virginia

Louisville defeats Virginia for 10th straight conference win

Dray5477

Live Blog: Louisville vs. Virginia

Cardinals play second straight home game, host Virginia at the KFC Yum! Center

Dray5477

Louisville baseball won't ignore top ranking

Cardinals ranked number one overall in several national polls

samdraut

Louisville looks to end struggles against Virginia

Cardinals have lost nine straight games to Virginia, host the Cavaliers at the KFC Yum! Center

samdraut

Bobby Miller strengthens Louisville pitching staff

Junior brings velocity, learning the mental side as a hard-throwing right-hander

samdraut

Reid Detmers, an All-American, leader of Louisville pitching staff

Junior pitcher had a 13-4 record, 2.78 ERA and 167 strikeouts last season

samdraut

Elizabeth Balogun returning, Norika Konno status unknown

Louisville's rotation is shortened, but depth isn't a concern after loss to Florida State

samdraut