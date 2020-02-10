Louisville baseball's offseason driven by versatility

Versatility is a powerful thing according to coach Dan McDonnell, so Louisville baseball uses its offseason to develop it.

Players changing positions has been common and successful for the Cardinals. Former MLB draft picks Nick Solak and Drew Ellis played several different positions for Louisville. Solak, originally an infielder, moved to left field before returning to second base. Ellis arrived as an infielder, but switched to left field. He returned to the infield at third base before moving to first base.

McDonnell said the offseason is the time of the year to see what players are comfortable at a different position.

“They see the value of the guys in the big league that can play multiple positions,” McDonnell said. “They realized the more positions I play, them more valuable I am, the easier it is to get on the field.”

Senior Justin Lavey, who started his career at third base and ended last season at second base, capitalized on the opportunity to play shortstop.

“He [Lavey] has looked really good over there,” McDonnell said.

Junior Lucas Dunn, who played centerfield for the second half of last season, spent most of the fall playing middle infield. Dunn and Jared Poland, who also pitches, can both play second base. Sophomore Tim Borden can play either middle infield spots.

Zach Britton and Cam Masterman both moved to left field this fall. Britton started his career as a catcher, but has settled in a corner outfield spot. Masterman arrived as a corner infielder, but transitioned to left field.

Senior Danny Oriente will play right field.

The versatility doesn’t start and end with position players. McDonnell said pitching coach Roger Williams works with young pitchers to become comfortable in various situations.

Freshmen Ryan Hawks, Michael Prosecky, Tate Kuehner and Evan Webster can be long relievers, bullpen pieces or midweek starters.

“Most of the young arms come out of high school and they are starters,” McDonnell said.