Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Basketball
Football

Division I sports allowed to hold "virtual nonphysical activities"

Matthew McGavic

Division I coaches in all sports will be now be allowed eight hours per week of "virtual nonphysical countable activities" with their teams including film review, chalk talks and team meetings beginning on Apr. 20, per a release from the NCAA Division I Coordination Committee on Thursday.

"Division I coaches in all sports will be allowed more virtual connection with their teams beginning Monday, April 20, and continuing through May 31, the Division I Council Coordination Committee determined Wednesday.

At the recommendation of the Collegiate Commissioners Association Compliance Administrators, committee members voted to allow teams in all sports to require up to eight hours per week of virtual nonphysical countable activities like film review, chalk talks and team meetings. At the request of the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, the committee also will require student-athletes to be provided at least one day off per week.

All required physical athletics activities continue to be prohibited due to the legislated requirement that a sports-safety certified staff member be present during such activities.

Teams in all sports also are prohibited from requiring any activities beginning one week before the start of a school’s final examination period for the Spring 2020 academic term through the conclusion of the final examination period for the term.

This change not only allows coaches to continue to educate their student-athletes but also fosters the connectivity that comes with team-based activities,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn. “Regular, individual check-ins between student-athletes and coaches remain permissible and are encouraged.

When all spring sports were canceled earlier this year, NCAA rules then considered all sports to be out of season, with out-of-season conditioning rules applying. This limited what coaches could ask of their student-athletes.

The coordination committee committed to reevaluating the access in mid-May to determine whether extension or amendment of the access is appropriate.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Other Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Samuell Williamson and Aidan Igiehon progressing for sophomore years

Williamson set to become larger threat offensively, Igiehon used first year as learning experience

samdraut

Louisville Basketball 2020-21 roster outlook 2.0: Jones & Minlend join the fray

An updated look at next season's roster following the addition of grad transfers Carlik Jones & Charles Minlend

Matthew McGavic

Anonymous NFL Scout criticizes Mekhi Becton "because he loves to cook and eat" more than Football

Anonymous NFL scout season is in full effect

Matthew McGavic

Mekhi Becton's Five Likely Landing Spots

When former Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton hears his name called on draft night, it will most likely be from one of these five teams.

Matthew McGavic

Jazmine Jones prepares for professional career

WNBA Draft set for Friday, Jones has already signed with French pro team

samdraut

Louisville officially announces addition of Carlik Jones & Charles Minlend, Jr.

Graduate transfers Carlik Jones & Charles Minlend are now officially Louisville Cardinals.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville adds graduate transfer offensive lineman Cameron DeGeorge

Graduate transfer started 33 games at UConn

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 10 for Class of 2021 DE Mattheus Carroll

The three star prospect out of Baltimore includes Louisville Football in his top ten schools.

Matthew McGavic

Mel Kiper Jr. projects Mekhi Becton to Browns in latest NFL Mock Draft

ESPN's NFL Draft guru sees former Louisville OT Mekhi Becton going to Cleveland with the No. 10 overall pick.

Matthew McGavic

2020 NFL Draft: Over/Under Draft Position for Mekhi Becton

Over/Under When Will Mekhi Becton Be Drafted?

Matthew McGavic