Watch: Louisville HC Dan McDonnell Talks Season-Ending Loss to Texas A&M
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another spectacular season of Louisville baseball is now officially in the books.
The Cardinals were unable to get past Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament's College Station Super Regional, falling in two games to the Aggies in a series that culminated in a 4-3 loss Saturday.
“We’ve got to congratulate Texas A&M," Louisville head coach Dan McDonnell said. "New coaching staff. New energy. Schloss (Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle) and his staff did a great job and got those kids to believe and play the game the right way. I’ve known Schloss for a long time and I have a lot of respect for him. As much as it hurts for me, I’m obviously happy for him because I know how hard he works at this."
The Cardinals end their season with a mark of 42-21-1 overall. Despite entering the season completely unranked, they still made their ninth Super Regional appearance, while also capturing their fifth ACC Atlantic Division crown in seven full seasons.
"When I get a chance to reflect, this was a special year for our group. Our guys did a lot of amazing things," McDonnell said.
Following their season-ending loss to Texas A&M, McDonnell and left-handed pitcher Riley Phillips took time to meet with the media to discuss the game and what lies ahead for the future.
Below is the video from their press conference:
(Photo of Dan McDonnell: Matt Stone - Courier Journal, Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
