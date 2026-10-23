Rick Pitino Returning to KFC Yum! Center This Season to Honor Kenny Klein

In an interview with college basketball insider Jon Rothstein this morning, Rick Pitino confirmed he would be making his long-awaited return to the KFC Yum! Center. Earlier in the week it was announced that longtime Sports Information Director Kenny Klein, who tragically passed away over the summer, would have a banner dedication in the rafters of the arena. The commemorative ceremony will take place during the ACC matchup with Stanford on Saturday, January 2.

What would it be like for Rick Pitino to potentially go head-to-head with Louisville in the Players Era?https://t.co/37P3IN7QoQ (Apple) https://t.co/sNq3sf1Q9E (Spotify) https://t.co/ACb6odckmq (YouTube) pic.twitter.com/0g99cTqbaP — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 23, 2026

Pitino is currently coaching St Johns who happens to be playing a Big East game in Indianapolis at Butler the following day. Pitino coached at Louisville from 2001-2017 before an FBI scandal alleging “pay for play” through Adidas dealings shook college basketball and he was terminated prior to the start of the 2017 season. In 2022, an Individual Resolution Panel found no evidence that Adidas was a university representative and no further violations tied to Pitino were found.

Klein served as the Sports Information Director at Louisville from 1983-2022. He served as a consultant for the program from 2022-2023 while retired. Then in 2024 returned to the sport as a special advisor for Coach Pitino at St. Johns through the end of last season. Klein was regarded as a consummate professional and one of the most well-liked men in the sport. He was a true Louisvillian who loved his Makers Mark, Jimmy Buffet and cheered on all the sports programs for the university.

Former Louisville Sports Information Director Kenny Klein gave a thumbs-up to the crowd with his wife by his side as the Louisville Cardinals 2013 National Championship squad was honoroed during halftime of Louisville's game against Clemson at the KFC Yum Center on Saturday evening. Feb. 18, 2023 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Klein’s banner will join individual banners for Louisville Legends including the six retired numbers No. 2 Russ Smith, No. 8 Charlie Tyra, No. 10 Junior Bridgeman, No. 31 Wes Unseld, No. 35 Darrell Griffith and No. 42 Pervis Ellison; and three former head coaches including Denny Crum, John Dromo and Bernard “Peck” Hickman.

Coach Pitino is still a beloved figure among most in the Louisville community for his success in his tenure as the man in charge of The Ville. His career record was 416-143, good for a .744 winning percentage. The Cards won six conference tournaments, advanced to three final fours and hoisted the national championship trophy in 2013 under Pitino’s direction.

When Pitino was terminated in 2017, there was no closure after the announcement. Louisville has struggled in the decade since his departure, advancing to three NCAA tournaments and only winning one game (South Florida, 2026 First round). The Cards fell to Pitino’s son and former assistant coach Richard Pitino’s Minnesota team in the first round in 2019.

Louisville and St John’s could face off on the court prior to his return in January. Both teams are participating in the Players Era 16 Tournament in Las Vegas. Louisville faces Texas Tech in the first round and the Johnnies face Oregon. If both Louisville and St Johns were to win or both were to lose in the first game, they would face off on Thanksgiving night in Sin City.

Louisville opens the season on November 2 at 9 PM against Chattanooga.