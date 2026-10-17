5 Immediate Takeaways From LSU's Dominant Win Over Mississippi State

After falling to 1-2 in conference play, the LSU Tigers needed a big win to get the 2026 season back on track, in hopes of making the College Football Playoff in year one of the Lane Kiffin era.

Not only did the Tigers get a big win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 31-0, but they did so on the back of a dominant defensive performance, which is once again proving to be one of the better units in the country.

With a gauntlet coming up, however, here are five immediate takeaways from the Tigers' second conference win of the season.

Sam Leavitt, the Pocket Passer

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. October 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sam Leavitt once again proved that he didn't need to use his legs to be a successful quarterback, and without sounding like a broken record, he continues to show significant strides in his ability to be a dominant pocket passer.

He finished 31-38 with 289 yards and four touchdowns. Perhaps more importantly, though, he didn't throw an interception, his first game this season finishing without one. If this is the version that shows up the rest of the year, the Tigers are in great shape.

The Tigers Have a Workhorse Running Back

Dilin Jones 13, The LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. October 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Part of the offenses success under Kiffin continues to rely on the develpment of a solid ground game, and after being held to minimal work last week, Jones was not going to be denied against the Bulldogs.

He finished with 18 rushes for 84 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry, while also being a lethal receiver, tallying 8 receptions for 58 yards, including 53 yards after the catch. Jones is the backfield for the Tigers, taking 18 of the 31 rushing attempts, and will be an integral piece for the rest of the season.

Injuries Continue Stacking

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers are already battling a brutal injury bug that has sidelined some of their most important players. That was once again the case as Princewill Umanmielen and Jackson Harris, two critical pieces to their side of the ball, exited the games with injuries.

Neither one is thought to be serious, but with the injuries already stacking up, the depth of the Tigers will continue to be tested this season.

The Tigers Are Using Options

Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Part of that Tigers' depth was on display in the win, including the abundance of options Leavitt was able to orchestrate to find success. Nine different receivers were used, and while it was clear that Leavitt had two top options in Winston Watkins Jr. and Jackson Harris, others were involved too.

Eugene Wilson had three receptions, as did Corey Barber Jr. Perhaps more important, backup tight end Zach Grace had three receptions on four targets, and continues to grow better each week in the absence of Trey'Dez Green.

Efficiency Where it Matters

LSU Tigers wide receiver Roman Mothershed (14) celebrates with wide receiver Malik Elzy (88) during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One area the Tigers undoubtedly needed to be better in was in the red zone,, a lingering problem that would only continue to rear its head as the schedule comes down to the wire. Against the Bulldogs though, the Tigers were a perfect 4 for 4, completing three passing touchdowns and a field goal in their four trips.

With the assortment of weapons that Leavitt has at his disposal, passing in the red zone forces opposing secondaries into tough matchups, and if they commit to stopping the pass, it should open more opportunities for Dilin Jones to score on the ground.

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