Before the season began, expectations were high for Lane Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge. The excitement grew when LSU clobbered Clemson in its season opener, and despite a loss to Ole Miss, there was still optimism for the Tigers.

Instead, LSU quickly sank in November, dropping three straight games to Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas. The Tigers were no longer in the College Football Playoff conversations, and the honeymoon phase vanished.

LSU closed out the regular season with a 25-10 win over Arkansas, but fans left the game with one thought.

This is What LSU Should Have Been

LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, the Razorbacks aren't a quality opponent. Kiffin deserves credit for having his team ready against inferior opponents. When LSU is the better team, it shows up and proves that point. The problem is this group failed to show up when the moments mattered most.

On Saturday, the Tigers leaned on their rushing attack. Dilin Jones led the way as LSU finished with over 300 rushing yards. Arkansas didn't have an answer, and Kiffin continued to pressure the Razorbacks' defensive line.

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Jones grew into the Tigers' top running back this season. He became LSU's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2021 and finished with four 100-yard efforts. He was meant to be the driving force of this offense, and his head coach spoke highly of Jones on Saturday.

"Yeah, really good. You know, he makes, you know, so elusive making guys miss," Kiffin said. "He'll have a really good off season, working on his long speed, and taking him to another level, because he's got great vision."

Saturday's performance encapsulated what LSU has been this season. At times, it has imposed its will on opponents. The Tigers can run the ball effectively, pressure the quarterback, and wear down an opponent. But they've also made avoidable mistakes, whether it's struggling to close out games, costly turnovers, or missing kicks.

After the game, Kiffin emphasized LSU's inability to finish games when reflecting on the season. He believed one or two plays were the difference between five losses and a spot in the CFP.

"I know we're gonna be great here at LSU. If anything, I'm even more confident. We just didn't finish some games and you're talking about one-play games," Kiffin said. "I'm not making excuses, I'm just saying as you look at the thing...how different of a conversation are we sitting here having if two one-play games with that strength of schedule [we're] probably going to the playoffs..."

Hopefully, LSU can maximize that potential next season and return to the top of the SEC.

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