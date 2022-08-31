Baseball America Ranks LSU's Transfer Portal Class No. 1 in Country

Baseball America released their Top 25 College Baseball Transfer Classes Wednesday afternoon with the LSU Tigers taking the top spot. Head coach Jay Johnson went to work this offseason, reeling in gifted transfers paired with elite assistant coaches coming in.

To secure the No. 1 transfer portal class, by more than just Baseball America, proves Johnson still remains one of the top recruiters in the collegiate game.

The Tigers are set for a special season this spring. Returning a myriad of starters from a year ago while securing a talent-rich 2022 recruiting class, this team has no shortage of depth.

Here’s a look at the No. 1 transfer portal class the Tigers brought in this offseason:

Tommy White - Infielder/DH - North Carolina State

Tommy “Tanks” batted .362 with 27 home runs and 74 RBI during his freshman campaign at NC State. White set the NCAA freshman home run record with the Wolfpack this past season.

White led all freshmen in home runs, RBIs and slugging percentage in the 2022 year. He also added hits in 45 out of his 55 games, including 26 multi-hit performances and 19 multi-RBI games.

He’s proven to be one of the most lethal players in the country when at the plate, looking to translate that success to Baton Rouge this spring.

READ MORE: LSU Baseball Adds All-American Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes - Pitcher/DH - Air Force

Skenes can do it all on the diamond. A rotational caliber pitcher who can also play catcher, Skenes showed off his diverse skill set in 2022 while earning First-Team All-America honors from D1 Baseball.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder tallied a 2.73 ERA in 15 starts with 96 strikeouts in 85.2 innings of work, while also limiting teams to a .224 OBA last season for Air Force.

A big-time hitter, the dual threat athlete hit .314 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 38 RBIs, along with a 1.046 OPS. Skenes did this after tallying a 2.70 ERA two seasons ago with a .410 batting average, 11 home runs and 43 RBI’s.

READ MORE: Vanderbilt Transfer Carter Young Signs With Orioles

Thatcher Hurd - Pitcher - UCLA

Hurd is coming off of an incredible freshman campaign for the Bruins, appearing in nine games in 2022. Boasting a 1.06 ERA in 34 innings pitched with 48 strikeouts, his season was cut short due to a back injury.

His back injury can be best described as a stress fracture in the lower back bones of the spine, but clearly Johnson and his LSU staff feel he is progressing well.

When healthy, Hurd has proven to be a dominant force on the mound who has the chance to come in and help pitching coach Wes Johnson’s rotation in 2023.

READ MORE: Jay Johnson Introduces New Assistants, Talks Offseason

Christian Little - Pitcher - Vanderbilt

Little had a 4-4 record in two seasons with the Commodores, tallying a 4.65 ERA, while striking out 95 batters in 81.1 innings on the mound.

Still looking to hit his stride, the Tigers add a right-handed pitcher with tremendous upside at the mound. Coach Wes Johnson has the ability to develop Little and add another piece to a bullpen that is coming together.

Ben Nippolt - Infielder - VCU

Nippolt finished the 2022 season with a .308 batting average and hit two home runs as a redshirt sophomore this year. Playing 34 games at third base, Nippolt also saw some time at second base and shortstop through the season.

At 5-foot-10, 165-pounds, Nippolt still has room to grow in the weight room this offseason, but provides the Tigers with a player who can come in and compete for starting duties.

Nippolt spent time at Des Moines Community College before taking his talent to VCU. A journeyman, his career now takes him to Baton Rouge, suiting up for a program severely on the rise.