Report: Vanderbilt Transfer Carter Young Inks Deal With Baltimore Orioles

Despite LSU head coach Jay Johnson officially introducing Vanderbilt transfer Carter Young as a member of the Tigers’ 2022 transfer portal class, the shortstop has chosen to ink a deal with the Baltimore Orioles.

Young was selected in the 17th round of the 2022 MLB Draft with today being the deadline to sign with the organization.

The news of Young going in a different direction is a significant loss for this program after he was expected to provide immediate help with the LSU infield.

In 2021, he played a key role in leading the Commodores to the College World Series Finals. Young blasted a team-high 16 homers and drove in 52 runs while providing defensive help for his Vanderbilt squad.

LSU also saw transfer Jack Pineda sign a deal with the Kansas City Royals after being selected in this year’s draft as well. With two pieces of the transfer portal class opting to go the pro route, it certainly puts a damper into what Coach Johnson planned for, but it could be much worse.

With the depth this roster attains, it’ll be a next man up mentality. Incoming freshman Gavin Guidry has all the tools to become a stud for this program and take over shortstop duties for the Tigers. The Louisiana product could give LSU an instant fill-in and see significant time in the field as a youngster.

Jay Johnson and this program still walk away with an incredible transfer haul with North Carolina State transfer Tommy White; Vanderbilt transfer Christian Little; UCLA transfer Thatcher Hurd; and Air Force transfer Paul Skenes.