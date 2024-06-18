Commitment Alert: LSU Baseball Adds Coveted SEC Outfielder to Transfer Portal Haul

BREAKING: Here come the Tigers… #LSU lands a commitment from Auburn transfer Chris Stanfield.



Jay Johnson adds another outfielder to the mix.



The 2024 Numbers:

.276 BA

4 HR

25 RBI



Stanfield appeared in 51 games last season and has a 3rd Round grade in the 2024 MLB Draft. pic.twitter.com/GVY4WTyOPH