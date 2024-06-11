LSU Baseball: Jay Johnson Reacts to Paul Mainieri Being Hired by South Carolina
Former LSU head coach Paul Mainieri is headed to South Carolina to take over the Gamecocks program with news breaking on Monday evening. Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball first reported the hiring.
Rogers' report of the hire broke soon after a report that South Carolina was targeting Mainieri for the head coaching vacancy, according to Baseball America’s Teddy Cahill.
Mainieri, a legend in the Baton Rouge area, coached at LSU from 2007 to 2021. The 15-year stretch saw the Tigers reel in a National Championship during 2009 season along with five College World Series appearances.
After the news broke, it sent shockwaves across the college baseball scene. The coveted coach is now back in the SEC after retiring in 2021.
On Tuesday, current LSU head coach Jay Johnson addressed the media while commenting on Mainieri's hiring at South Carolina:
"He called me yesterday and I congratulated him," Johnson said on Tuesday. "He's a competive guy, he's got that fire... They'll be really good. I'm happy for coach."
Mainieri posted a 1,505-777-8 (.659) record in 39 seasons of collegiate coaching at St. Thomas University (1984-88), Air Force (1989-94), Notre Dame (1995-2006) and LSU (2007-21). He completed his career No. 1 on the all-time wins list for active NCAA coaches. Mainieri is No. 7 in all-time NCAA Division I Baseball wins, and he is one of only five Division I coaches in NCAA history to have won over 1,500 games and a national championship.
He finished his career with a total of 46 team championships – 31 at LSU and 15 at Notre Dame. As head coach at Notre Dame from 1995-2006, Mainieri directed the Irish to an NCAA Super Regional title and an NCAA Regional championship, eight regular-season conference championships and five league tournament titles.
Mainieri recorded a 641-285-3 (.692) mark at LSU, and he has the third-highest winning percentage in SEC history, trailing only former LSU coach Skip Bertman, who was 870-330-3 (.724) from 1984-2001, and former South Carolina coach Ray Tanner, who posted a 738-316 (.700) mark from 1997-2012.
Now, he's back in the SEC with a Gamecocks program that has the chance to shine.
Mainieri is expected to bring over LSU assistant coach Terry Rooney as his pitching coach. Rooney is currently the Director of Program Development and Recruiting at LSU on Johnson's staff. Chris Clegg of DynastyDugout first reported the news.
Rooney, who's one of the best recruiters in college baseball, will rejoin Mainieri after the two coached together years ago.
