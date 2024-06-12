LSU Baseball: Tigers Secure Commitment From Wofford Ace Zac Cowan
Jay Johnson and the LSU baseball staff are on a roll in the NCAA Transfer Portal after landing another commitment on Wednesday.
The Tigers have secured a pledge from Wofford ace Zac Cowan, according to Ted Cahill of Baseball America.
The All-SoCon right-handed pitcher went 10-2 with 124 strikeouts and 29 walks in 110 innings at Wofford this spring. Cowan also boasts a 3.35 ERA after dismantling opponents during the 2024 season with the Terriers.
It's another big-time addition to the pitching rotation for Johnson and Co. as he continues working through Transfer Portal evaluations.
Now, he brings in an ace who's proven he can compete at the highest level. Cowan, who was one of the most sought-after transfers in the portal, will now head to Baton Rouge with the chance to earn a starting slot alongside several prominent arms.
Cowan is the third addition for LSU this offseason, joining South Florida right-handed pitcher Chandler Dorsey and Indiana State slugger Luis Hernandez.
There are also reports of the Tigers adding Wofford freshman Camden Wicker. The righty logged a 4.28 ERA with 57 strikeouts and 24 walks on the year while allowing 36 earned runs in 75.2 innings of work.
Wicker served as a starter for most of the year for Wofford with the program punching its ticket to the NCAA Tournament.
LSU faced off against Wofford in the Chapel Hill Regional where Wicker threw four innings against the Tigers while striking out six and allowing three runs and seven hits. LSU Country will have more on Wicker.
A look into the Transfer Portal additions for LSU:
Luis Hernandez: Indiana State
Hernandez revealed his commitment to Johnson and Co. on Tuesday with LSU adding a key piece to the lineup for the 2025 season.
After three years with the Sycamores, Hernandez entered the portal with a chance to find a change of scenery.
Now, he's Baton Rouge bound with Johnson finding a talented power hitter to replace the likes of Tommy White and others.
The utility slugger finished his career with Indiana State batting .315 across his three years with the program. In 578 career at-bats, Hernandez tallied 182 hits, 118 runs, 32 home runs, 120 RBIs and has drawn 48 walks.
In 2024, he pieced together his most impressive year yet. Hernandez raked in 23 home runs with a .359 batting average and 76 runs batted in.
He has the chance to be a key component to what the Tigers do in 2025. A player who has played in the infield, catcher and served as designated hitter, Hernandez is a utility piece for LSU come next season.
Chandler Dorsey: South Florida
On Monday, LSU secured its first portal commitment after South Florida relief pitcher Chandler Dorsey announced he would be taking his talents to Baton Rouge.
The right-handed relief pitcher announced on social media:
“Blessed to announce my commitment to LSU to further my academic and baseball career,” Dorsey said via Instagram. “I want to thank God, my family and coaches who helped me throughout this journey! Geaux Tigers!”
Dorsey announced his intentions to depart South Florida after two years with the program.
During the 2024 season, the prized righty went 2-1 with eight saves and a 3.60 ERA (12 ER/30.0 IP) with a 1.20 WHIP. He also racked up 41 strikeouts on the season during year two with the Bulls.
Now, he's Baton Rouge bound as the first commitment for LSU during the offseason after seeing nine departures over the last eight days.
