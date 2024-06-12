LSU Baseball: Tigers Secure Commitment From Wofford Ace Zac Cowan

BREAKING: Here come the Tigers… #LSU has reeled in a commitment from Wofford star Zac Cowan.



The All-SoCon RHP is Baton Rouge bound after a monster season with the Terriers.



The 2024 Numbers:

10-2 record

110 IP

124 Ks

29 BB

3.35 ERA



Significant addition for the Tigers. pic.twitter.com/6ru5fYPkos