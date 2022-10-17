Former LSU outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo, who entered the transfer portal in early June, has announced his next destination: Duke University. DiGiacomo will take his talent to Durham where he will finish his collegiate eligibility.

When announcing his transfer from LSU, DiGiacomo stated on Twitter,“I’m so thankful for all the opportunities I have been given by the coaching staff to allow me to play this amazing game. I will cherish all the memories I have made as well as all the wonderful relationships I’ve been fortunate enough to have here at LSU.”

A product of Naples, Florida, DiGiacomo played four years for the Tigers appearing in 133 games and had a .275 batting average in 342 plate appearances with 94 hits. He also added 12 doubles, three triples and six home runs while driving in 48 RBI and drew 37 walks with 18 stolen bases.

DiGiacomo was the first of Johnson’s Tigers to enter the portal following LSU’s 40-22 2022 season that ended in the Hattiesburg Regional championship-game loss to host Southern Miss.

Now, the former LSU outfielder will head to a Duke program that is beginning to create an identity as one of the more prominent ACC programs. It was all about opportunity when it came to DiGiacomo’s decision and the chance to close out his career and make an impact was of the utmost importance.