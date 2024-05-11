The Debut: Former LSU Star Paul Skenes Handles Business in MLB Debut With The Pirates

Paul Skenes with an impressive afternoon in his MLB debut with the Pirates.



4 IP

6 H

3 ER

2 BB

7 K

84 pitches



17 pitches over 100 MPH (!)



Missed his flight, drove over 6 hours to Pittsburgh and shined in his highly anticipated debut.



Generated unprecedented buzz on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/QJbd8bH0PJ