The Big Board: The LSU Defensive Tackle Big Board As New Targets Emerge
The LSU football staff dished out a Transfer Portal offer on Wednesday after contacting Grand Valley State's Jay'Viar Suggs, but the Tigers continue reaching out to the top targets available as well.
Now, three players have emerged for Brian Kelly and Co. as they lock in on defensive tackles remaining in the free agent market.
The plan is clear: Add depth in the trenches and Kelly has expressed that this program will do that over the next few weeks, but options are limited.
Here's a look into three targets to keep tabs on with the purple and gold making moves.
The LSU Defensive Tackle Big Board:
Brandon Lane: Stephen F. Austin
Brian Kelly and Co. have reportedly been in touch with Stephen F. Austin defensive tackle Brandon Lane after reopening his recruitment process. On3 Sports' Pete Nakos first reported LSU's interest.
Lane recently backed off of his commitment to Michigan State, and now back on the market, a slew of programs have been in contact with the popular defensive tackle.
For LSU, it's clear they're in need of reinforcements up front and Lane has become another option on the Big Board.
Lane recorded 44 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 2023 with Stephen F. Austin as he begins ramping up his recruitment once again.
Along with LSU, several Power Four programs have been in his ear while navigating the recruitment process.
Jay'Viar Suggs: Grand Valley State Transfer Target
On Wednesday, the Tigers dished out an offer to Grand Valley State's Jay'Viar Suggs with defensive line coach Bo Davis and Co. making the call.
Suggs has received significant interest since he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal last month. The coveted defensive tackle has taken several visits, including trips to Michigan, Florida State and USC recently.
This week, Suggs released his Top 6 schools consisting of: USC, Wisconsin, Michigan, Florida State, Arkansas and Kentucky.
Now, he's revised his finalists with LSU making the cut alongside Wisconsin, Michigan and Kentucky.
LSU has entered the mix in a big way since extending an offer. It's clear the purple and gold are in late on the action, but there are a few ties here between Suggs and LSU head coach Brian Kelly.
What's the connection between Suggs and the LSU Tigers?
Kelly spent several years at Grand Valley State as a head coach; propelling the program to a pair of Division II National Championships. Another interesting tidbit is that Kelly's youngest son, Kenzel, is on the Grand Valley State coaching staff where he spent the 2023 season alongside Suggs.
There are ties between both parties, and LSU will certainly continue pushing to get the coveted defensive tackle on campus before a decision is made, but the Tigers will have significant ground to make up after Suggs released his Top 6 schools on Tuesday.
The Michigan native will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination after spending five years with Grand Valley State. Suggs took a redshirt year in his first season with the program with the following season in 2020 being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 6-foot-3, 282-pounder tallied 21 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 5 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble in 2022 with his program.
The following season in 2023, Suggs remained consistent after logging 21 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks with 4 pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Suggs has been a consistent contributor at the Division II level, but now he's ready to take it up a notch at a Power Four school. The interest is there from several blue-chip programs and LSU is the latest to jump in.
Adin Huntington: UL-Monroe Transfer Target
LSU had been in touch with UL-Monroe defensive tackle Adin Huntington, but he's been quiet during his recruiting process. A player many programs are pushing for, LSU has their backs against the wall and could take their foot off the gas for with Suggs and Lane becoming two key targets.
Huntington, an All-Sun Belt selection during his lone year in Monroe, has become one of the top available defensive linemen remaining in the free agent market with several programs pursuing his services.
It's clear that the Tigers are in need of defensive tackle depth and Kelly's staff hasn't shied away from that after bringing in a trio of top players in the portal.
LSU hosted Damonic Williams, Simeon Barrow and Philip Blidi just weeks ago before all three revealed their decisions to take their talents elsewhere.
For LSU, Huntington has been mum on social media about the programs in his ear, but with the defensive tackle market scorching hot, schools have been pursuing.
He totaled 63 tackles, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles to go with 28 solo tackles during the 2023 season with the Warhawks.
Prior to his time with UL-Monroe, Huntington spent three seasons at Kent State before making the move to Louisiana.
Now, the Tigers will continue their push their transfer portal targets with immediate focus on Suggs after dishing out an offer this week.
LSU Country will have the latest the Tigers' NCAA Transfer Portal process as the program continues searching for defensive line depth this offseason.
