How to Watch: LSU Baseball vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in Thursday's Game 1 Showdown
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will square off against the No. 15 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday night in Baton Rouge with first pitch set for 7 p.m. CT.
No. 7 LSU will look to get back on track in Southeastern Conference play after suffering their first sweep of the season last weekend at Auburn.
"I want to see our team leave it all out on the field in what will be a very competitive environment. We’re facing another Top 15 team this week, there are more coming, and that’s just the way it is in our league," Johnson said.
"It’s not like this anywhere else in college baseball, so you’re going to get bloodied, and I think our response to that adversity has been great.”
Now, all eyes are on the Tigers on Thursday night in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field with first pitch set for 7 p.m. CT
The Preview: No. 15 Alabama (30-8, 8-7 SEC) at No. 7 LSU (31-6, 10-5 SEC)
DATES/TIMES
• Thursday, April 17 at 7 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 7 USA Today, No. 8 Baseball America, No. 9 D1 Baseball
• Alabama – No. 15 D1 Baseball, No. 15 USA Today, No. 21 Baseball America
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TV/ONLINE
• Thursday's game will be streamed on ESPNU.
PITCHING MATCHUPS
LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (6-1, 3.48 ERA, 51.2 IP, 13 BB, 81 SO)
UA – R-So. RH Tyler Fay (0-0, 4.98 ERA, 21.1 IP, 6 BB, 15 SO)
The Scouting Report: Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama is 30-8 overall and 8-7 in the SEC; the Tide is tied for eighth in the league standings with Vanderbilt.
Alabama is No. 9 in the SEC in team batting average (.291), and the Crimson Tide has recorded 71 doubles, seven triples, 61 homers and 39 steals in 45 attempts.
The Alabama pitching staff is No. 11 in the league with a 4.64 ERA, and it has recorded 340 strikeouts in 330.0 innings while limiting opponents to a .249 batting average.
Alabama infielder Justin Lebron is hitting .333 this season, and he is No. 1 in the SEC with 58 RBI and No. 3 in the league with 15 home runs … outfielder Kade Snell is batting .365 with eight doubles, five homers and 28 RBI, and outfielder Richie Bonomolo Jr. is hitting .331 with 13 doubles, two triples four homers and 30 RBI.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.