Michigan Wolverines Making Massive Push for Coveted LSU Football Offensive Target

Kalamazoo (Mich.) four-star offensive lineman Jakari Lipsey continues evaluating the contenders in his recruitment process with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers eyeing the standout Michigan native.

Lipsey checks in as the No. 8 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycles with multiple programs piquing his interest this offseason - including the Bayou Bengals.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder out of Michigan has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Wisconsin Badgers, Minnesota Gophers, and North Carolina Tar Heels, among several others.

But contenders are making their presence felt amid a significant offseason in Lipsey's recruitment with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers building momentum on their end.

An official visit has been locked in with Lipsey set to make his way down to Baton Rouge on a multi-day stay, he revealed via social media on Friday.

Courtesy of Jakari Lipsey via X.

Lipsey has also locked in official visits with the Michigan Wolverines, Minnesota Gophers, and Wisconsin Badgers as the Top-100 prospect prepares to evaluate the contenders in his recruitment.

The Official Visit Schedule:

- UCLA Bruins: May 15-17

- Wisconsin Badgers: May 29-31

- Michigan Wolverines: June 5-7

- Minnesota Gophers: June 12-14

- LSU Tigers: June 19-21

But unofficial visits are also set for this offseason with the Michigan Wolverines getting one of their own on Tuesday as he makes his way up to Ann Arbor for a pivotal trip:

Massive visit news as @247Sports' No. 9 OT Jakari Lipsey (@karitomuch) will be at #Michigan's first spring practice tomorrow.



One of the Wolverines' top overall targets and hoping to keep him home this cycle.https://t.co/jgmC5olzLQ pic.twitter.com/QADfcBQudC — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) March 16, 2026

The Michigan product has soared in recent recruiting rankings where he currently sits as the No. 8 rated offensive tackle in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle while climbing to a Top-100 prospect with a pivotal stretch inching closer.

For Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff, the next three months will present a significant recruiting opportunity with spring and summer visits being locked in with multiple priority targets - including players committed to other schools.

Now, Lipsey has locked in his official visit schedule with the LSU Tigers set to battle the Michigan Wolverines, Minnesota Gophers, UCLA Bruins, and Wisconsin Badgers for the talented offensive lineman amid a pivotal offseason stretch in his process.

More LSU News:

Brian Kelly Reveals Eye-Opening Perspective on LSU Football's Decision to Fire Him

LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Significant Buzz Amid Strong Offseason

LSU Football Star Labeled No. 1 Returning Player at Position Heading Into 2026 Season

Join the Community: