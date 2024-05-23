LSU Country

Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. South Carolina (SEC Tournament)

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers take on South Carolina in Game 3 of the SEC Tournament, looking to remain hot.

Zack Nagy

Josh Pearson 11 at the plate as the LSU Tigers take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge LA. Friday, April 5, 2024. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA
The LSU baseball team will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday evening with the chance to continue their hot streak over the last few weeks.

With recent success to close out the regular season, the Tigers punched their ticket to the SEC Tournament with Round 2 concluding on Wednesday.

Led by star right-handed pitcher Luke Holman, the first-year Tiger fired 6.0 hitless innings for the Bayou Bengals; propelling LSU to a dominant 11-0 run-rule victory over Kentucky.

Now, all focus has shifted to the Tigers' Thursday showdown against South Carolina with Thatcher Hurd set to take the mound.

LSU's Starting Lineup

South Carolina's Starting Lineup

SS Michael Braswell

SS Austin Brinling

3B Tommy White

1B Ethan Petry

1B Jared Jones

RF Blake Jackson

LF Josh Pearson

C Cole Messina

DH Hayden Travinski

2B Parker Noland

2B Steven Milam

LF Kennedy Jones

CF Jake Brown

DH Dalton Reeves

RF Ashton Larson

SS Talmadge LeCroy

C Alex Milazzo

3B Gavin Casas

RHP Thatcher Hurd

P Tyler Pitzer

What Jay Johnson Said:

“We’re playing as well as we have all year, as well as anybody in the country. It was tough at the midway point of our league schedule, we were not in a good place. I don’t think there are five teams in the country that could accomplish what we just did on the back half of our schedule. I’m really excited, I want to keep playing baseball with this team. I’m really proud of our team based on their response to where we were earlier in the season. We’re playing a brand of baseball right now that is sustainable at the highest level.”

LIVE UPDATES:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning].

*First Pitch has been pushed back to 5:10pm CT*

Top First:

Tyler Pitzer (South Carolina) pitching

Braswell: Line out to shortstop

White: Groundout to second base

Jones: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 0, South Carolina 0

Bottom First:

Thatcher Hurd (LSU) pitching

Brinling: Strikeout

Petry: Strikeout

Jackson: Single to left field

Messina: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 0, South Carolina 0

Top Second:

Tyler Pitzer (South Carolina) pitching

Pearson: Walked

*Failed pickoff attempt: Pearson advances to second base*

Travinski: Fouled out to the catcher

Milam: Single, RBI. Advances to third base on a throwing error (LSU 1, South Carolina 0)

Brown: Strikeout

Larson: Fly out to left center

Score Update: LSU 1, South Carolina 0

Bottom Second:

Thatcher Hurd (LSU) pitching

Noland: Strikeout

Jones: Single to centerfield

Reeves: Fly out to right field

LeCroy: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 1, South Carolina 0

Top Third:

Tyler Pitzer (South Carolina) pitching

Milazzo: Single to centerfield

Braswell: Fly out to right field

White: Fly out to centerfield

Jones: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 1, South Carolina 0

Bottom Third:

Thatcher Hurd (LSU) pitching

Casas: Walked

Brinling: Hit by pitch, Casas advances to second base

*Wild Pitch: Casas advances to third base, Brinling advances to second base*

Petry: RBI double down the right field line, Casas scores. Brinling advances to third base (LSU 1, South Carolina 1)

Jackson: Walked, loads the bases

*Pitching Change: Nate Ackenhausen replaces Thatcher Hurd*

Messina: Grand slam to left field (South Carolina 5, LSU 1)

Noland: Fly out to left field

Jones: Strikeout

Reeves: Strikeout

Score Update: South Carolina 5, LSU 1

Top Fourth:

Tyler Pitzer (South Carolina) pitching

Pearson: Double down the right field line

Travinski: RBI double to left centerfield, Pearson scores (South Carolina 5, LSU 2)

*Pitching Change: Jake McCoy replaces Tyler Pitzer*

Milam: RBI single to right field, Travinski scores (South Carolina 5, LSU 3)

Brown: Two-run homer to right field (LSU 5, South Carolina 5)

Larson: Strikeout

Milazzo: Strikeout

Braswell: Walked

White: Fly out to centerfield

Score Update: LSU 5, South Carolina 5

Bottom Fourth:

Nate Ackenhausen (LSU) pitching

LeCroy: Strikeout

Casas: Fly out to right field

Brinling: Fouled out to catcher

Score Update: LSU 5, South Carolina 5

Top Fifth:

Jake McCoy (South Carolina) pitching

Jones: Solo homer to right field (LSU 6, South Carolina 5)

Pearson: Strikeout

*Pitching Change: Michael Polk replaces Jake McCoy*

Travinski: Fly out to centerfield

Milam: Single to right field

Brown: Double to left center, Milam advances to third base

Larson: Groundout to second base

Score Update: LSU 6, South Carolina 5

Bottom Fifth:

Nate Ackenhausen (LSU) pitching

Petry: Walked

Jackson: Single, Petry advances to second base

*Pitching Change: Christian Little replaces Nate Ackenhausen*

Messina: Walked, loads bases

Noland: Fly out, RBI. Petry scores from third base (LSU 6, South Carolina 6)

*Wild Pitch: Messina advances to second base, Jackson advances to third base*

Jones: Strikeout

Reeves: Strikeout

Score Update: LSU 6, South Carolina 6

Top Sixth:

Michael Polk (South Carolina) pitching

Milazzo: Double to left field

*Pitching Change: Connor McCreery replaces Michael Polk*

Braswell: Groundout

*Wild Pitch: Milazzo advances to third base*

White: RBI groundout, Milazzo scores (LSU 7, South Carolina 6)

Jones: Groundout

Score Update: LSU 7, South Carolina 6

Bottom Sixth:

Christian Little (LSU) pitching

LeCroy: Single up the middle

Casas: Single through the left side, LeCroy advances to second base

Brinling: Reaches first base on fielders choice, LeCroy out at third base

Petry: Line out to shortstop

Jackson: Hit by pitch, loads bases

Messina: RBI single scores Brinling and Casas. Jackson advances to third base (South Carolina 8, LSU 7)

Noland: RBI single scores Jackson and Messina (South Carolina 10, LSU 7)

Jones: Single to left field, Noland advances to third base

*Pitching Change: Justin Loer replaces Christian Little*

*Nolan called out stealing home to end the inning with Reeves at bat*

Score Update: South Carolina 10, LSU 7

Top Seventh:

Connor McCreery (South Carolina) pitching

Pearson: Walked

Travinski: Strikeout

Milam: Strikeout

Brown: Groundout

Score Update: South Carolina 10, LSU 7

Bottom Seventh:

Justin Loer (LSU) pitching

Reeves: Single to right field

LeCroy: Groundout into double play, Reeves out at second base

Casas: Groundout

Score Update: South Carolina 10, LSU 7

Top Eighth:

Connor McCreery (South Carolina) pitching

Larson: Line out to left field

Milazzo: Reaches first base on throwing error

Braswell: Walked, Milazzo advances to second base

White: Fly out to right field, Milazzo advances to third base

Jones: Walked, loads the bases

*Pitching Change: Chris Veach replaces Connor McCreery*

Pearson: Reaches first base on fielding error, Jones advances to third base. Braswell and Milazzo score (South Carolina 10, LSU 9)

Travinski: Strikeout

Score Update: South Carolina 10, LSU 9

Bottom Eighth:

Justin Loer (LSU) pitching

Brinling: Lined out to right field

*Pitching Change: Fidel Ulloa replaces Justin Loer*

Petry: Walked

Jackson: Walked, Petry advances to second base

Messina: Strikeout

Noland: Strikeout

Score Update: South Carolina 10, LSU 9

Top Ninth:

Chris Veach (South Carolina) pitching

Milam: Single through the right side, Paxton Kling comes in to pinch run

Brown: Single to left field, Kling advances to second base

Larson: Fly out to right field, Kling advances to third base

*Stolen Base: Brown steals second base. Runners on second and third base*

Milazzo: Fly out to left field, Kling scores from third base. Brown advances to third base (LSU 10, South Carolina 10)

Braswell: RBI single down the left field line, Brown scores. (LSU 11, South Carolina 10)

White: Fly out

Score Update: LSU 11, South Carolina 10

Bottom Ninth:

Fidel Ulloa (LSU) pitching

Tippett: Popped up to second base

Reeves: Single to right field

LeCroy: Popped up to right field

Casas: Fly out to centerfield

FINAL: LSU 11, South Carolina 10

Published |Modified
