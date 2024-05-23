Live Updates: LSU Baseball vs. South Carolina (SEC Tournament)
The LSU baseball team will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday evening with the chance to continue their hot streak over the last few weeks.
With recent success to close out the regular season, the Tigers punched their ticket to the SEC Tournament with Round 2 concluding on Wednesday.
Led by star right-handed pitcher Luke Holman, the first-year Tiger fired 6.0 hitless innings for the Bayou Bengals; propelling LSU to a dominant 11-0 run-rule victory over Kentucky.
Now, all focus has shifted to the Tigers' Thursday showdown against South Carolina with Thatcher Hurd set to take the mound.
LSU's Starting Lineup
South Carolina's Starting Lineup
SS Michael Braswell
SS Austin Brinling
3B Tommy White
1B Ethan Petry
1B Jared Jones
RF Blake Jackson
LF Josh Pearson
C Cole Messina
DH Hayden Travinski
2B Parker Noland
2B Steven Milam
LF Kennedy Jones
CF Jake Brown
DH Dalton Reeves
RF Ashton Larson
SS Talmadge LeCroy
C Alex Milazzo
3B Gavin Casas
RHP Thatcher Hurd
P Tyler Pitzer
What Jay Johnson Said:
“We’re playing as well as we have all year, as well as anybody in the country. It was tough at the midway point of our league schedule, we were not in a good place. I don’t think there are five teams in the country that could accomplish what we just did on the back half of our schedule. I’m really excited, I want to keep playing baseball with this team. I’m really proud of our team based on their response to where we were earlier in the season. We’re playing a brand of baseball right now that is sustainable at the highest level.”
LIVE UPDATES:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning].
*First Pitch has been pushed back to 5:10pm CT*
Top First:
Tyler Pitzer (South Carolina) pitching
Braswell: Line out to shortstop
White: Groundout to second base
Jones: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 0, South Carolina 0
Bottom First:
Thatcher Hurd (LSU) pitching
Brinling: Strikeout
Petry: Strikeout
Jackson: Single to left field
Messina: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 0, South Carolina 0
Top Second:
Tyler Pitzer (South Carolina) pitching
Pearson: Walked
*Failed pickoff attempt: Pearson advances to second base*
Travinski: Fouled out to the catcher
Milam: Single, RBI. Advances to third base on a throwing error (LSU 1, South Carolina 0)
Brown: Strikeout
Larson: Fly out to left center
Score Update: LSU 1, South Carolina 0
Bottom Second:
Thatcher Hurd (LSU) pitching
Noland: Strikeout
Jones: Single to centerfield
Reeves: Fly out to right field
LeCroy: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 1, South Carolina 0
Top Third:
Tyler Pitzer (South Carolina) pitching
Milazzo: Single to centerfield
Braswell: Fly out to right field
White: Fly out to centerfield
Jones: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 1, Kentucky 0
Bottom Third:
Thatcher Hurd (LSU) pitching
Casas: Walked
Brinling: Hit by pitch, Casas advances to second base
*Wild Pitch: Casas advances to third base, Brinling advances to second base*
Petry: RBI double down the right field line, Casas scores. Brinling advances to third base (LSU 1, South Carolina 1)
Jackson: Walked, loads the bases
*Pitching Change: Nate Ackenhausen replaces Thatcher Hurd*
Messina: Grand slam to left field (South Carolina 5, LSU 1)
Noland: Fly out to left field
Jones: Strikeout
Reeves: Strikeout
Score Update: South Carolina 5, LSU 1
Top Fourth:
Tyler Pitzer (South Carolina) pitching
Pearson: Double down the right field line
Travinski: RBI double to left centerfield, Pearson scores (South Carolina 5, LSU 2)
*Pitching Change: Jake McCoy replaces Tyler Pitzer*
Milam: RBI single to right field, Travinski scores (South Carolina 5, LSU 3)
Brown: Two-run homer to right field (LSU 5, South Carolina 5)
Larson: Strikeout
Milazzo: Strikeout
Braswell: Walked
White: Fly out to centerfield
Score Update: LSU 5, South Carolina 5
Bottom Fourth:
Nate Ackenhausen (LSU) pitching
LeCroy: Strikeout
Casas: Fly out to right field
Brinling: Fouled out to catcher
Score Update: LSU 5, South Carolina 5
Top Fifth:
Jake McCoy (South Carolina) pitching
Jones: Solo homer to right field (LSU 6, South Carolina 5)
Pearson: Strikeout
*Pitching Change: Michael Polk replaces Jake McCoy*
Travinski: Fly out to centerfield
Milam: Single to right field
Brown: Double to left center, Milam advances to third base
Larson: Groundout to second base
Score Update: LSU 6, South Carolina 5
Bottom Fifth:
Nate Ackenhausen (LSU) pitching
Petry: Walked
Jackson: Single, Petry advances to second base
*Pitching Change: Christian Little replaces Nate Ackenhausen*
Messina: Walked, loads bases
Noland: Fly out, RBI. Petry scores from third base (LSU 6, South Carolina 6)
*Wild Pitch: Messina advances to second base, Jackson advances to third base*
Jones: Strikeout
Reeves: Strikeout
Score Update: LSU 6, South Carolina 6
Top Sixth:
Michael Polk (South Carolina) pitching
Milazzo: Double to left field
*Pitching Change: Connor McCreery replaces Michael Polk*
Braswell: Groundout
*Wild Pitch: Milazzo advances to third base*
White: RBI groundout, Milazzo scores (LSU 7, South Carolina 6)
Jones: Groundout
Score Update: LSU 7, South Carolina 6
Bottom Sixth:
Christian Little (LSU) pitching
LeCroy: Single up the middle
Casas: Single through the left side, LeCroy advances to second base
Brinling: Reaches first base on fielders choice, LeCroy out at third base
Petry: Line out to shortstop
Jackson: Hit by pitch, loads bases
Messina: RBI single scores Brinling and Casas. Jackson advances to third base (South Carolina 8, LSU 7)
Noland: RBI single scores Jackson and Messina (South Carolina 10, LSU 7)
Jones: Single to left field, Noland advances to third base
*Pitching Change: Justin Loer replaces Christian Little*
*Nolan called out stealing home to end the inning with Reeves at bat*
Score Update: South Carolina 10, LSU 7
Top Seventh:
Connor McCreery (South Carolina) pitching
Pearson: Walked
Travinski: Strikeout
Milam: Strikeout
Brown: Groundout
Score Update: South Carolina 10, LSU 7
Bottom Seventh:
Justin Loer (LSU) pitching
Reeves: Single to right field
LeCroy: Groundout into double play, Reeves out at second base
Casas: Groundout
Score Update: South Carolina 10, LSU 7
Top Eighth:
Connor McCreery (South Carolina) pitching
Larson: Line out to left field
Milazzo: Reaches first base on throwing error
Braswell: Walked, Milazzo advances to second base
White: Fly out to right field, Milazzo advances to third base
Jones: Walked, loads the bases
*Pitching Change: Chris Veach replaces Connor McCreery*
Pearson: Reaches first base on fielding error, Jones advances to third base. Braswell and Milazzo score (South Carolina 10, LSU 9)
Travinski: Strikeout
Score Update: South Carolina 10, LSU 9
Bottom Eighth:
Justin Loer (LSU) pitching
Brinling: Lined out to right field
*Pitching Change: Fidel Ulloa replaces Justin Loer*
Petry: Walked
Jackson: Walked, Petry advances to second base
Messina: Strikeout
Noland: Strikeout
Score Update: South Carolina 10, LSU 9
Top Ninth:
Chris Veach (South Carolina) pitching
Milam: Single through the right side, Paxton Kling comes in to pinch run
Brown: Single to left field, Kling advances to second base
Larson: Fly out to right field, Kling advances to third base
*Stolen Base: Brown steals second base. Runners on second and third base*
Milazzo: Fly out to left field, Kling scores from third base. Brown advances to third base (LSU 10, South Carolina 10)
Braswell: RBI single down the left field line, Brown scores. (LSU 11, South Carolina 10)
White: Fly out
Score Update: LSU 11, South Carolina 10
Bottom Ninth:
Fidel Ulloa (LSU) pitching
Tippett: Popped up to second base
Reeves: Single to right field
LeCroy: Popped up to right field
Casas: Fly out to centerfield
FINAL: LSU 11, South Carolina 10
