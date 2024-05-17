LSU Football: No. 1 WR in America Dakorien Moore Decommits From LSU
Dakorien Moore, the No. 1 wide receiver in America, backed off of his LSU commitment late Thursday night after revealing his decision via social media.
Moore had been committed to Brian Kelly and the Tigers since August of 2023; headlining the 2025 recruiting class and shutting down his process before his junior campaign.
Now, the five-star receiver will reopen his recruiting process and begin an important summer of official visits.
Moore wrote on social media:
“I want to express my sincere gratitude to coach Kelly and the entire LSU community for their tremendous support of my family and me. I am incredibly blessed and deeply appreciative of the opportunity the coaching staff has given me to play football at the collegiate level.
“After careful and extensive consideration, my family and I have decided that it is in my best interest to decommit from LSU. I want to emphasize that despite this decision, I will not be considering any recruitment offers. I will always hold love for the entire LSU family, the culture there is truly unmatched. Thank you all for your unwavering love and support.”
It's been an interesting process for Moore over the last few months. With Ohio State, Texas and Oregon pushing for his services, he remained committed to LSU, but didn't shy away from taking visits elsewhere.
Rather than attend the LSU Spring Game in April, Moore decided to head up to Ohio State to check out the Buckeyes for the weekend. He's also taken a few trips to Austin where he visited with the Texas Longhorns.
Now, shortly after revealing his decision to reopen his recruitment, there's a new favorite to land Moore's services: The Texas Longhorns.
The crystal ball predictions began flowing in late Thursday night once he reopened his process in favor of Steve Sarkisian's program.
The expectation was that Moore would take a trip to Eugene this weekend to visit with Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks, but that trip has since been cancelled, according to Gerry Hamilton of OnTexasFootball.com.
Could Texas be ramping up its push for his services? All signs point in that direction.
For LSU, it's certainly a blow to the 2025 recruiting class, but with Bryce Underwood (No. 1 QB) and Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB) remaining pledged to this program, the 2025 cycle is in good hands.
Another key component to the class is TaRon "ManChild" Francis, the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana. He's remained loyal to his commitment to LSU and will be critical for the program moving forward.
LSU wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has his sights set on a few under-the-radar wideouts from The Boot with the program set to ramp up the recruiting efforts sooner rather than later.
When it comes to Moore, he will now shift focus towards a trio of programs in Ohio State, Texas and Oregon with LSU remaining in contact as well.
The Scouting Report on Moore:
Advanced Route Running
Despite Moore only entering his senior year of high school, he’s an exceptional route runner for his age. He’s fluid and has the ability to get vertical in the blink of an eye which carved his way to impressive sophomore and junior campaigns with Duncanville in both 2022 and 2023.
Moore showcased his advanced game during camps this summer as well. He’s a maniac in 7-on-7, giving cornerbacks fits at every stop he made. Even when defenders may think he’s covered, Moore’s twitchiness gets him open instantly to make a play.
Changing Gears
LSU added both Caden Durham and Jelani Watkins to its 2024 recruiting class during the current cycle where the pair of speedsters will also run track for the Tigers once on campus. Moore, an athletic specimen, could also look to run track at his college of choice.
The five-star wide receiver is exceptional in open space, but his ability to switch gears up and down is what makes him special when going vertical. Off the line, he’s twitchy, and once he’s upping his ears downfield, good luck staying in front of him.
Ball Skills
Moore can pinpoint the ball at its highest point and use physicality to reel in contested catches on a routine basis. A player standing around the 5-foot-11, 6-foot range, he won’t be a player colleges rely on for jump balls, but he’s a guy who can make the tough plays when needed.
He has advanced hands as he continues his senior offseason and the strength was shown during his junior campaign. He’s a downfield target who will have significant yards per catch if utilized correctly. Moore can change pace, get open vertically and give the Tigers another elite-level wideout for the future.
Other LSU News:
LSU Football Lands Commitment From Prized Transfer Defensive Tackle Jay'viar Suggs
Report: LSU a "Legit Contender" for Coveted EDGE Tyler Baron
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.