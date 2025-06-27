Top-Ranked LSU Baseball Catcher Commit Bypassing MLB Draft, Heading to Campus
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will get one of the top catchers in America to campus with Omar Serna set to bypass the 2025 MLB Draft.
Serna, the No. 1 ranked catcher in Texas, took to social media on Friday to reveal his intentions of heading to Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder is a headliner in LSU's elite 2025 Recruiting Class with the Tigers once again getting a coveted signee to school.
During his junior campaign in the Lone Star State, Serna hit .465 with eight home runs, 35 RBIs and a .851 slugging percentage.
Johnson and Co. continue dominating the recruiting trail with the program now stacking the depth at catcher with Serna set to join Cade Arrambide and Eddie Yamin for playing time in 2025.
“It’s awesome,” Serna said. “Some of my friends I’ve known for a while are playing there. Just seeing them come in and do what they’re doing now, it’s really impressive and it makes me really excited. I’m glad to be a part of the family. I’m proud to be called a Tiger.”
“I told my mom, this is where I want to go to college, this is where I want to play baseball,” Serna added. “Ever since that day, it was my dream to go there. Having the opportunity to be able to sign there and commit that early, it was a blessing. I only had my eyes on LSU … The coaching and what they’ve done with the program is really impressive. It only makes me more excited to go there.”
What does MLB.com think of LSU's latest prep prospect set to bypass the draft and head to Baton Rouge?
A look into MLB.com's take and Perfect Game's thoughts on the newest Tiger.
MLB.com's Take: "Louisiana State has secured a commitment from Texas' best prep catcher for the third straight year, with Serna following in the footsteps of Blake Mitchell (who signed with the Royals as the No. 8 overall pick in 2023) and Cade Arrambide (who made it to Baton Rouge after going undrafted last year). He's very similar to Arrambide, featuring well-above-average raw power and arm strength, with scouts thinking Serna has a better chance to hit and stay behind the plate. He put on a show at the Area Code Games in August, going 4-for-9 with a double, triple and two homers.
"Serna's bat speed and the strength in his 6-foot-2, 225-pound frame give him prodigious pop that plays to all fields. A right-handed hitter, he employs a leg kick and looks to drive balls in the air as hard and as far as possible, which can throw off his timing and leaves him especially vulnerable to non-fastballs. He'll have to prove that he can succeed with that approach against better pitching."
"Some scouts put plus-plus grades on Serna's arm strength, though the rest of his defense requires work. There are questions about whether he can get his receiving and blocking skills up to average, though his work ethic will help. As a well-below-average runner, his only other position options are first base and DH."
The Perfect Game Evaluation: "Large, athletic frame with broad shoulders and present physical strength proportioned throughout. Primary catcher, gains ground coming out of the crouch with some explosiveness to actions, obvious arm strength and carry down to second base with accuracy to the bag, repeats actions and receives it well out front.
"Some bend at the waist in the infield, shows ability to change slots, arm strength across the diamond, will continue to refine actions. Also pitched, side step into a leg lift at the belt; long and loose arm action through the backside with present arm speed working to a high three-quarters release point. Short stride and lands online coming down the mound, fastball topped out at 94 mph and jumps out of hand.
"Lived low-90s, showed a mostly horizontal shaped slider up to 79 mph and able to land it in the zone. Right-handed hitter, begins with a high hand set and back elbow at the plate; utilizes a leg lift trigger for timing, looks to lift and shows serious strength at the point of impact.
"Long and loose stroke through the zone, gets the barrel head out front and made the field look very small at times, went out to deep, deep left-center and center field. 102 mph exit velocity in test. Loud tools across the board.
