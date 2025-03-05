Live Updates: LSU Tigers Baseball vs. North Dakota State Bison in Tuesday Showdown
Jay Johnson and the No. 1 ranked LSU Tigers will return to Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday night for a showdown against the North Dakota State Bison.
First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT with Johnson's crew looking to remain scorching hot following four victories in Texas last week.
The Tigers took down No. 17 Dallas Baptist, Kansas State, Nebraska and Sam Houston State during their imprerssive stretch in the Lone Star State.
Now, all focus shifts towards North Dakota State on Tuesday night in Baton Rouge.
Here's what LSU head coach Jay Johnson said prior to the matchup, the starting lineups, pregame notes, and a live thread from Tuesday night in Baton Rouge:
Jay Johnson's Thoughts:
"Developing a team is about growing up, this is not an easy deal and you don’t just win games. I think our players have been very tough-minded in how they’re approaching each day. Our team is very together, and the players are genuinely happy for their teammates’ success.
"Last week was a great week for our team; we had some adversity, and we handled it really well. We handled it like a real team and played with great maturity. Now, we’ll turn our focus, we have five games at home this week, and we’re excited about that.”
The Starting Lineups: LSU Tigers vs. North Dakota State Bison
LSU Tigers
North Dakota State
LF Derek Curiel
SS Jake Schaffner
1B Jared Jones
RF Dante Smith
2B Daniel Dickinson
CF Kyle Law
DH Josh Pearson
3B Davis Hamilton
SS Steven Milam
C Noah Gordon
RF Jake Brown
LF Will Mann
C Cade Arrambide
1B Alex Urlaub
3B Michael Braswell
DH Tate Martin
CF Chris Stanfield
2B Tommy Simon
LHP Conner Ware
RHP Matt Sargeant
Pregame Notes:
- LSU has won six straight games, and the Tigers claimed the Frisco (Texas) College Baseball Classic championship with wins over Kansas State, Nebraska and Sam Houston. The win streak also includes a victory over No. 17 Dallas Baptist last Wednesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
- Freshman outfielder Derek Curiel helped lead LSU to five straight wins, batting .421 (8-for-19) with two doubles, one triple, five RBI, seven runs, eight walks and a .607 on-base percentage.
- Shortstop Steven Milam batted .435 (10-for-23) last week over five games, with one double, two homers, nine RBI and six runs.
- North Dakota State, a member of The Summit League, is 1-9 this season, and the Bison were handed a three-game sweep by Alabama last weekend in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Bison will play a three-game series at Tulane this weekend.
- North Dakota State is hitting .197 this season with nine doubles, seven home runs and nine steals in 15 attempts. The NDSU pitching staff has registered a 11.10 cumulative ERA and 60 strikeouts in 77 innings.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each inning.]
Top 1st:
Conner Ware (LSU) pitching.
- Schaffner: Fly out to left field
- Smith: Strikeout; reaches first base on wild pitch. Advances to third base on a throwing error.
- Law: RBI triple to center field; Smith scores [NDSU 1, LSU 0]
- Hamilton: RBI single to left field; Law scores [NDSU 2, LSU 0]
- Gordon:
