SEC Releases Full 2026 Schedule: Team-By-Team Breakdown For First Nine-Game Slate
The Southeastern Conference revealed the full 2026 schedule on Thursday evening with the league set to debut the first nine-game conference slate next fall.
In what will be Lane Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge, the LSU Tigers have a myriad of blockbuster matchups on the docket - including a return to Oxford against Ole Miss in Week 3 alongside back-to-back games against Alabama and Texas.
Following an open date on Oct. 31, LSU’s November slate features back-to-back home games against Alabama on Nov. 7 followed by Texas on Nov. 14. The contest against Texas will mark the first meeting between the teams in Tiger Stadium since 1953.
LSU closes out the regular-season with road games against Tennessee on Nov. 21 and Arkansas on Nov. 28.
What does the full SEC schedule look like across the conference?
The 2026 Southeastern Conference Schedule:
Alabama Crimson Tide
9/5 – East Carolina
9/12 – at Kentucky
9/19 – Florida State
9/26 – South Carolina
10/3 – at Mississippi State
10/10 – Georgia
10/17 – at Tennessee
10/24 – Texas A&M
10/31 – BYE
11/7 – at LSU
11/14 – at Vanderbilt
11/21 – Chattanooga
11/28 – Auburn
Arkansas Razorbacks
9/5 – North Alabama
9/12 – at Utah
9/19 – Georgia
9/26 – Tulsa
10/3 – at Texas A&M
10/10 – Tennessee
10/17 – at Vanderbilt
10/24 – BYE
10/31 – Missouri
11/7 – at Auburn
11/14 – South Carolina
11/21 – Texas
11/28 – LSU
Auburn Tigers
9/5 – Baylor (Atlanta)
9/12 – Southern Miss
9/19 – Florida
9/26 – Vanderbilt
10/3 – at Tennessee
10/10 – BYE
10/17 – at Georgia
10/24 – LSU
10/31 – at Ole Miss
11/7 – Arkansas
11/14 – at Mississippi State
11/21 – Samford
11/28 – at Alabama
Florida Gators
9/5 – Florida Atlantic
9/12 – Campbell
9/19 – at Auburn
9/26 – Ole Miss
10/3 – at Missouri
10/10 – South Carolina
10/17 – at Texas
10/24 – BYE
10/31 – Georgia (Atlanta)
11/7 – Oklahoma
11/14 – at Kentucky
11/21 – Vanderbilt
11/28 – Florida State
Georgia Bulldogs
9/5 – Tennessee State
9/12 – Western Kentucky
9/19 – at Arkansas
9/26 – Oklahoma
10/3 – at Vanderbilt
10/10 – at Alabama
10/17 – Auburn
10/24 – BYE
10/31 – Florida (Atlanta)
11/7 – at Ole Miss
11/14 – Missouri
11/21 – at South Carolina
11/28 – Georgia Tech
Kentucky Wildcats
9/5 – Youngstown State
9/12 – Alabama
9/19 – at Texas A&M
9/26 – South Alabama
10/3 – at South Carolina
10/10 – LSU
10/17 – at Oklahoma
10/24 – Vanderbilt
10/31 – BYE
11/7 – at Tennessee
11/14 – Florida
11/21 – at Missouri
11/28 – Louisville
LSU Tigers
9/5 – Clemson
9/12 – Louisiana Tech
9/19 – at Ole Miss
9/26 – Texas A&M
10/3 – McNeese
10/10 – Alabama
10/17 – Mississippi State
10/24 – Auburn
10/31 – BYE
11/7 – Alabama
11/14 – Texas
11/21 – at Tennessee
11/28 – at Arkansas
Mississippi State Bulldogs
9/5 – Louisiana-Monroe
9/12 – at Minnesota
9/19 – at South Carolina
9/26 – Missouri
10/3 – Alabama
10/10 – BYE
10/17 – at LSU
10/24 – Oklahoma
10/31 – at Texas
11/7 – Vanderbilt
11/14 – Auburn
11/21 – Tennessee Tech
11/28 – Ole Miss
Missouri Tigers
9/5 – Arkansas Pine-Bluff
9/12 – at Kansas
9/19 – Troy
9/26 – at Mississippi State
10/3 – Florida
10/10 – Texas A&M
10/17 – at Ole Miss
10/24 – BYE
10/31 – at Arkansas
11/7 – Texas
11/14 – at Georgia
11/21 – Troy
11/28 – Oklahoma
Oklahoma Sooners
9/5 – UTEP
9/12 – at Michigan
9/19 – New Mexico
9/26 – Georgia
10/3 – BYE
10/10 – Texas (Dallas)
10/17 – Kentucky
10/24 – at Mississippi State
10/31 – South Carolina
11/7 – at Florida
11/14 – Ole Miss
11/21 – Texas A&M
11/28 – at Missouri
Ole Miss Rebels
9/6 (Sunday) – Louisville (Nashville)
9/12 – Charlotte
9/19 – LSU
9/26 – at Florida
10/3 – BYE
10/10 – at Vanderbilt
10/17 – Missouri
10/24 – at Texas
10/31 – Auburn
11/7 – Georgia
11/14 – at Oklahoma
11/21 – Wofford
11/28 – Mississippi State
South Carolina Gamecocks
9/5 – Kent State
9/12 – Towson
9/19 – Mississippi State
9/26 – at Alabama
10/3 – Kentucky
10/10 – at Florida
10/17 – BYE
10/24 – Tennessee
10/31 – at Oklahoma
11/7 – Texas A&M
11/14 – at Arkansas
11/21 – Georgia
11/28 – Clemson
Tennessee Volunteers
9/5 – Furman
9/12 – at Georgia Tech
9/19 – Kennesaw State
9/26 – Texas
10/3 – at Auburn
10/10 – at Arkansas
10/17 – Alabama
10/24 – South Carolina
10/31 – BYE
11/7 – Kentucky
11/14 – at Texas A&M
11/21 – LSU
11/28 – Vanderbilt
Texas Longhorns
9/5 – Texas State
9/12 – Ohio State
9/19 – UTSA
9/26 – at Tennessee
10/3 – BYE
10/10 – Oklahoma (Dallas)
10/17 – Florida
10/24 – Ole Miss
10/31 – Mississippi State
11/7 – at Missouri
11/14 – at LSU
11/21 – Arkansas
11/27 (Friday) – at Texas A&M
Texas A&M Aggies
9/5 – Missouri State
9/12 – Arizona State
9/19 – Kentucky
9/26 – at LSU
10/3 – Arkansas
10/10 – at Missouri
10/17 – Citadel
10/24 – at Alabama
10/31 – BYE
11/7 – at South Carolina
11/14 – Tennessee
11/21 – at Oklahoma
11/27 (Friday) – Texas
Vanderbilt Commodores
9/5 – Austin Peay
9/12 – Delaware
9/19 – NC State
9/26 – at Auburn
10/3 – at Georgia
10/10 – Ole Miss
10/17 – Arkansas
10/24 – at Kentucky
10/31 – BYE
11/7 – at Mississippi State
11/14 – Alabama
11/21 – at Florida
11/28 – Tennessee
