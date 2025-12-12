SEC Releases Full 2026 Schedule: Team-By-Team Breakdown For First Nine-Game Slate

The Southeastern Conference revealed the full 2026 schedule on Thursday evening with the league set to debut the first nine-game conference slate next fall.

In what will be Lane Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge, the LSU Tigers have a myriad of blockbuster matchups on the docket - including a return to Oxford against Ole Miss in Week 3 alongside back-to-back games against Alabama and Texas.

Following an open date on Oct. 31, LSU’s November slate features back-to-back home games against Alabama on Nov. 7 followed by Texas on Nov. 14. The contest against Texas will mark the first meeting between the teams in Tiger Stadium since 1953.

LSU closes out the regular-season with road games against Tennessee on Nov. 21 and Arkansas on Nov. 28.

What does the full SEC schedule look like across the conference?

Courtesy of Blake Baker's Instragram.

The 2026 Southeastern Conference Schedule:

Alabama Crimson Tide

9/5 – East Carolina

9/12 – at Kentucky

9/19 – Florida State

9/26 – South Carolina

10/3 – at Mississippi State

10/10 – Georgia

10/17 – at Tennessee

10/24 – Texas A&M

10/31 – BYE

11/7 – at LSU

11/14 – at Vanderbilt

11/21 – Chattanooga

11/28 – Auburn

Arkansas Razorbacks

9/5 – North Alabama

9/12 – at Utah

9/19 – Georgia

9/26 – Tulsa

10/3 – at Texas A&M

10/10 – Tennessee

10/17 – at Vanderbilt

10/24 – BYE

10/31 – Missouri

11/7 – at Auburn

11/14 – South Carolina

11/21 – Texas

11/28 – LSU

Auburn Tigers

9/5 – Baylor (Atlanta)

9/12 – Southern Miss

9/19 – Florida

9/26 – Vanderbilt

10/3 – at Tennessee

10/10 – BYE

10/17 – at Georgia

10/24 – LSU

10/31 – at Ole Miss

11/7 – Arkansas

11/14 – at Mississippi State

11/21 – Samford

11/28 – at Alabama

Courtesy of Brayden Allen's Instagram.

Florida Gators

9/5 – Florida Atlantic

9/12 – Campbell

9/19 – at Auburn

9/26 – Ole Miss

10/3 – at Missouri

10/10 – South Carolina

10/17 – at Texas

10/24 – BYE

10/31 – Georgia (Atlanta)

11/7 – Oklahoma

11/14 – at Kentucky

11/21 – Vanderbilt

11/28 – Florida State

Georgia Bulldogs

9/5 – Tennessee State

9/12 – Western Kentucky

9/19 – at Arkansas

9/26 – Oklahoma

10/3 – at Vanderbilt

10/10 – at Alabama

10/17 – Auburn

10/24 – BYE

10/31 – Florida (Atlanta)

11/7 – at Ole Miss

11/14 – Missouri

11/21 – at South Carolina

11/28 – Georgia Tech

Kentucky Wildcats

9/5 – Youngstown State

9/12 – Alabama

9/19 – at Texas A&M

9/26 – South Alabama

10/3 – at South Carolina

10/10 – LSU

10/17 – at Oklahoma

10/24 – Vanderbilt

10/31 – BYE

11/7 – at Tennessee

11/14 – Florida

11/21 – at Missouri

11/28 – Louisville

LSU Tigers

9/5 – Clemson

9/12 – Louisiana Tech

9/19 – at Ole Miss

9/26 – Texas A&M

10/3 – McNeese

10/10 – Alabama

10/17 – Mississippi State

10/24 – Auburn

10/31 – BYE

11/7 – Alabama

11/14 – Texas

11/21 – at Tennessee

11/28 – at Arkansas

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

9/5 – Louisiana-Monroe

9/12 – at Minnesota

9/19 – at South Carolina

9/26 – Missouri

10/3 – Alabama

10/10 – BYE

10/17 – at LSU

10/24 – Oklahoma

10/31 – at Texas

11/7 – Vanderbilt

11/14 – Auburn

11/21 – Tennessee Tech

11/28 – Ole Miss

Missouri Tigers

9/5 – Arkansas Pine-Bluff

9/12 – at Kansas

9/19 – Troy

9/26 – at Mississippi State

10/3 – Florida

10/10 – Texas A&M

10/17 – at Ole Miss

10/24 – BYE

10/31 – at Arkansas

11/7 – Texas

11/14 – at Georgia

11/21 – Troy

11/28 – Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners

9/5 – UTEP

9/12 – at Michigan

9/19 – New Mexico

9/26 – Georgia

10/3 – BYE

10/10 – Texas (Dallas)

10/17 – Kentucky

10/24 – at Mississippi State

10/31 – South Carolina

11/7 – at Florida

11/14 – Ole Miss

11/21 – Texas A&M

11/28 – at Missouri

Ole Miss Rebels

9/6 (Sunday) – Louisville (Nashville)

9/12 – Charlotte

9/19 – LSU

9/26 – at Florida

10/3 – BYE

10/10 – at Vanderbilt

10/17 – Missouri

10/24 – at Texas

10/31 – Auburn

11/7 – Georgia

11/14 – at Oklahoma

11/21 – Wofford

11/28 – Mississippi State

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

South Carolina Gamecocks

9/5 – Kent State

9/12 – Towson

9/19 – Mississippi State

9/26 – at Alabama

10/3 – Kentucky

10/10 – at Florida

10/17 – BYE

10/24 – Tennessee

10/31 – at Oklahoma

11/7 – Texas A&M

11/14 – at Arkansas

11/21 – Georgia

11/28 – Clemson

Tennessee Volunteers

9/5 – Furman

9/12 – at Georgia Tech

9/19 – Kennesaw State

9/26 – Texas

10/3 – at Auburn

10/10 – at Arkansas

10/17 – Alabama

10/24 – South Carolina

10/31 – BYE

11/7 – Kentucky

11/14 – at Texas A&M

11/21 – LSU

11/28 – Vanderbilt

Texas Longhorns

9/5 – Texas State

9/12 – Ohio State

9/19 – UTSA

9/26 – at Tennessee

10/3 – BYE

10/10 – Oklahoma (Dallas)

10/17 – Florida

10/24 – Ole Miss

10/31 – Mississippi State

11/7 – at Missouri

11/14 – at LSU

11/21 – Arkansas

11/27 (Friday) – at Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies

9/5 – Missouri State

9/12 – Arizona State

9/19 – Kentucky

9/26 – at LSU

10/3 – Arkansas

10/10 – at Missouri

10/17 – Citadel

10/24 – at Alabama

10/31 – BYE

11/7 – at South Carolina

11/14 – Tennessee

11/21 – at Oklahoma

11/27 (Friday) – Texas

Vanderbilt Commodores

9/5 – Austin Peay

9/12 – Delaware

9/19 – NC State

9/26 – at Auburn

10/3 – at Georgia

10/10 – Ole Miss

10/17 – Arkansas

10/24 – at Kentucky

10/31 – BYE

11/7 – at Mississippi State

11/14 – Alabama

11/21 – at Florida

11/28 – Tennessee

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: