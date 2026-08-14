LSU Announces the Death of Legend Skip Bertman

LSU announced the death of Stanley "Skip" Bertman, who died in the early hours of Friday morning. He was 88 years old.

The legendary figure is the greatest college baseball coach of all time, having brought LSU its first five national championships in the sport from 1991-2000. He finished his coaching career at LSU with a record of 870-330-3.

Bertman then spent seven years as the university's athletic director, where he hired championship winning coaches such as Les Miles and Paul Mainieri.

“Few people have had a greater impact on LSU than Skip Bertman," said LSU Vice President/Director of Athletics Verge Ausberry. "As the greatest college baseball coach of all-time, and later as our Athletics Director, Skip developed a championship standard and culture that still guide us today."

Skip's lasting memory

Skip Bertman is on the field after LSU wins the 2025 national championship | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bertman's impact on LSU goes far beyond the championships won when he was head coach and athletic director. The man lived and breathed LSU, despite not being from Louisiana. He was born in Detroit and raised in Miami, but lived in Baton Rouge for the last 40 years of his life.

Bertman was a mentor for players and coaches alike, building a special relationship with Mainieri and current head coach Jay Johnson.

"By far the greatest part of being the baseball coach at LSU the last five years is the relationship I was able to build with the greatest college baseball coach of my lifetime, Skip Bertman," Johnson said in a statement Friday morning.

"The mentorship, and most importantly, the friendship we built is easily one of the best, most rewarding, and special relationships I have ever had. What an honor it has been to sit with, talk baseball with, smile with, and laugh with Coach."

Bertman's relationship with coaches extended past Alex Box Stadium, whose field has been named for Bertman since 2013. He built relationships with all other coaches who have come through LSU, including women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey and assistant football coach Ed Orgeron.

Bertman is the only coach that LSU has built a statue to commemorate, and remains as the only baseball figure to have a statue at LSU. His number 15 has also been retired since 2001.

The relationships that he has built with the people of Louisiana showcases how much he changed the school for the better. When a tree crashed through the roof of his home early this year during a storm, Baton Rouge residents came to help lift the tree off the house.

The love that Bertman gave to LSU came back to him all throughout the end of his life.

"I love you Coach, I will miss you, and will continue to work every day in a manner that I know would make you proud," Johnson said.

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