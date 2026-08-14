LSU Has Enough RB Talent to Make the Starter Label Almost Meaningless

The LSU Tigers continue to work towards the start of the 2026 season. With fall camp now in full swing, many players on the roster are looking to battle out for the remaining starting positions and try to secure key roles throughout any rotation.

For the Tigers, one of the biggest things still left to get ironed out is getting the individual talent on the roster to come together and play as a collective unit. And while that's head coach Lane Kiffin's biggest goal in the last few weeks before the season opener, it wouldn't be a surprise to see LSU not run like a well-oiled machine for the first few weeks of the season.

However, while it'll take time for the Tigers to fully get rolling in year one, LSU will have plenty of talent to work with, especially as one position group in particular is stacked with talent; it could give Kiffin a major advantage in 2026

LSU Could Have a Three-Headed Monster in the Backfield

LSU Tigers running back Harlem Berry 22, LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU has talent all over the field as they head into year one under Kiffin, whether it's returning talent that remained on the roster after the coaching change or players he acquired over the offseason in the transfer portal.

And the most talented, rich positions group for the Tigers as they head into the 2026 season is the running back room. In the room, Kiffin has three running backs who can be difference-makers, which gives Kiffin a major advantage and makes the label of a starting running back almost obsolete for the LSU offense this season.

The backfield for LSU is led by veteran running back junior Caden Durham. Over his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, Durham has become a crucial part of the LSU offense, totaling 1,258 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

The veteran has also been a factor in the passing game with 44 receptions for 351 yards and another two touchdowns. Having Durham gives Kiffin the ability to have an every-down running back with his explosiveness and catching ability.

Also returning in the running back room is sophomore Harlem Berry, who came on strong throughout his true freshman season. Berry made the most of his opportunities in 2025, starting the final six games of the season and rushing for 491 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Berry's skill set is similar to that of Durham, with the sophomore also being able to catch the ball out of the backfield with minimal targets, as Berry ended the year with eight receptions for 32 yards. Both running backs are similar runners, with their explosiveness and elusiveness being their biggest strengths.

Wisconsin Badgers running back Dilin Jones (7) celebrates after scoring in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And a change of pace now in the running back room for the Tigers is the addition of Wisconsin transfer redshirt sophomore Dilin Jones. Jones started the 2025 season as Wisconsin's starting running back before suffering an injury midway through the year.

In the seven games he did play, Jones was productive, rushing for 300 yards and two touchdowns on 76 carries. Jones is different compared to Durham or Berry, as the new LSU running back is much more of a downhill power runner with his five-foot-eleven, 211-pound frame.

Kiffin heads into 2026 with three running backs who are more than capable of being productive and exciting factors in the LSU offense.

The trio of Durham, Berry, and Jones will give Kiffin the freedom to rotate at the running back position and allow his creativity to shine with the stable of three running backs.

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