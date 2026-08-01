LSU Baseball Has Dates Set For 4 Fall Scrimmages, One Against A College World Series Team

LSU baseball has had one of the best off-seasons in program history after missing the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011.

Head coach Jay Johnson went out and grabbed three of the top 10 players in the transfer portal, and had one of the best outcomes of the MLB Draft, with most of the signing class' top talent opting to come to campus.

Now that anticipation is so high for the Tigers' 2027 season, fans get their first chance to see the new version of LSU on the field.

The fall scrimmage schedule

LSU celebrates with Derek Curiel after his grand slam | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU is going to be a scary sight when it hits fields in 2027, so its only right that the scrimmages in the fall of 2026 open on Halloween.

On Saturday Oct. 31 and Sunday Nov. 1, the Tigers will play the Samford Bulldogs in Biloxi, Miss. Though not official, the games will likely take place just off the beach at Keesler Federal Park, the home of Milwaukee Brewers Double-A affiliate, the Biloxi Shuckers.

LSU and Samford also played scrimmages in Biloxi last fall. The Bulldogs went 31-25 last season and did not make the postseason, but made it to the SoCon championship game, being just a win away from making the tournament.

The Tigers host Troy at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge the next Sunday, Nov. 8. The Trojans were one of eight teams to make the College World Series last year after winning the Gainesville Regional and Troy Super Regional. Troy went 1-2 in Omaha, and finished the season 39-32.

LSU once again hosts a scrimmage at home on Friday, Nov. 13 against Southeastern Louisiana. The two teams played an exhibition in Hammond last fall, and also played in Baton Rouge during the regular season. LSU won that game 12-4 and Southeastern finished the season 34-21.

A well-put together schedule

Jake Brown celebrates a home run against Tennessee in 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson is one of the smartest minds in college baseball, even down to when the fall scrimmages take place.

The fall scrimmages work in tandem with LSU's football schedule so fans can catch both sports without them interfering with each other. The Tigers' two games in Biloxi take place during the football bye week.

Then, the Troy game takes place the day after LSU hosts Alabama at Tiger Stadium. The Southeastern scrimmage will be played the day before LSU hosts Texas in Death Valley.

Fans have plenty of time and ability to catch two of their championship contending sports in the same weekend.

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