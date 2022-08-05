LSU Baseball Adds VCU Infielder Ben Nippolt Via Transfer Portal

Jay Johnson and the LSU baseball program dipped into the transfer portal yet again, this time reeling in VCU infielder Ben Nippolt.

This comes after Vanderbilt transfer Carter Young, who was officially announced as a part of the LSU 2022 transfer portal class, changed his mind and decided to sign with the Baltimore Orioles.

LSU lost Young and Baylor transfer Jack Pineda to the MLB Draft. Young was selected in the 17th round while Pineda was taken in the 12th round.

Nippolt finished the 2022 season with a .308 batting average and hit two home runs as a redshirt sophomore this year. Playing 34 games at third base, Nippolt also saw some time at second base and shortstop through the season.

At 5-foot-10, 165-pounds, Nippolt still has room to grow in the weight room this offseason, but provides the Tigers with a player who can come in and compete for starting duties.

Nippolt spent time at Des Moines Community College before taking his talent to VCU. A journeyman, his career now takes him to Baton Rouge, suiting up for a program severely on the rise.

Certainly filling a position of need, infield duties were looking to be a bit all over the place for the Tigers. Between true freshman Gavin Guidry, returning starter Jordan Thompson at second base and N.C. State transfer Tommy White, who is expected to take over at either third base or shortstop, this gives this team some wiggle room with the addition of Nippolt.

The Tigers now continue the offseason with quite the roster. Adding depth at a myriad of positions, it puts this program in “win-now” mode for 2023. Head coach Jay Johnson went to work this offseason as he has a squad more than capable of making a College World Series run.