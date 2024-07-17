LSU Baseball Flips Prized Pitcher, Texas A&M Commit Cooper Williams
Jay Johnson and the Tigers continue their impressive offseason after landing a pledge from 2024 stud Cooper Williams.
Jay Johnson and the LSU baseball staff continue a dominant stretch on the recruiting trail after successfully flipping former Texas A&M commitment Cooper Williams, he announced via social media on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4 left-handed pitcher, and long-time Aggies pledge, adds to a star-studded 2025 roster with Johnson and Co. attaining an impressive pitching arsenal for next season.
Williams wrote via social media: “After lots of prayers and discussion amongst my family as well as people close to me I have decided to decommit from Texas A&M and spend the next 3 years at LSU. Eager to move forward in this next chapter of my life in Baton Rouge, Let’s Geaux!”
He' s rated as the No. 73 overall player in the 2024 cycle and the No. 12 left-handed pitcher in America.
With the recent changes in College Station, Williams re-evaluated his options and will now head to Baton Rouge for the next three years.
According to Perfect Game, Williams is a "young bodied southpaw with tons of projection. Up to 93 mpg at PG national with a big slider and change up. Starter profile.”
Williams joins a revamped pitching staff with several impressive faces set to make their way to Baton Rouge.
This week alone, Johnson has now added two key pieces to the 2025 roster in Williams and William Schmidt.
Schmidt, the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in America, withdrew from the 2024 MLB Draft despite being a projected first round pick, and will head to campus.
It'll be a retooled roster in Baton Rouge next season with a brand new pitching rotation.
A look into the 2024 pitching haul and who's headed to LSU next season:
The Transfer Portal Haul:
RHP Anthony Eyanson: UC-San Diego
Eyanson served as the Tritons' Friday night starter in 2024 and ended the season with 82.0 innings pitched while tallying 85 strikeouts and a 3.07 ERA. He went 6-2 on the year in 14 appearances.
RHP Connor Benge: Dallas Baptist
Benge has topped out around the 97-98mph mark and gives pitching coach Nate Yeskie a piece to work this offseason. In 2024, He ended the season with a 5.73 ERA and 35 strikeouts on the year in 33.0 innings of work.
RHP Jacob Mayers: Nicholls State
In 2024, Mayers logged a 4.58 ERA with 106 strikeouts on the season, but his room for improvement will come in the walk category after walking a whopping 76 batters. The command issues raise concerns, but when in a groove, Mayers is a dominant pitcher on the mound. He held his opponent batting averages to .170 over the course of his first two seasons with Nicholls State while adding impressive velocity.
RHP Luke Hayden: Indiana State
During the 2024 season, Hayden tallied 91 strikeouts in 78 innings pitched with a 3.81 ERA. The Indiana State stud adds to the Tigers' impressive Transfer Portal haul, becoming the fifth addition in the last seven days.
RHP Chandler Dorsey: South Florida
During the 2024 season, the prized righty went 2-1 with eight saves and a 3.60 ERA (12 ER/30.0 IP) with a 1.20 WHIP. He also racked up 41 strikeouts on the season during year two with the Bulls.
RHP Zac Cowan: Wofford
The All-SoCon right-handed pitcher went 10-2 with 124 strikeouts and 29 walks in 110 innings at Wofford this spring. Cowan also boasts a 3.35 ERA after dismantling opponents during the 2024 season with the Terriers.
RHP Deven Sheerin: Mount St. Mary's
Sheerin logged a 4.76 ERA in 2024 with 109 strikeouts, 32 walks, 10 HBP and 37 earned runs in 70 innings pitched. The numbers speak for themselves, but Sheerin's arsenal pitches has proven to be what makes him so lethal.
