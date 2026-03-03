LSU Baseball Suffers 13-10 Midweek Loss To Northeastern Huskies in Major Upset

BATON ROUGE, La. – Northeastern bolted to an early 10-0 lead Monday night and held on for a 13-10 win over second-ranked LSU at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Northeastern improved to 3-6 on the season, while LSU dropped to 11-2.

The Tigers return to action at 6 p.m. CT Wednesday when they travel to face UL Lafayette at Tigue Moore Field in Lafayette, La. The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on ESPN+.

Northeastern starting pitcher Ryan Griffin (1-0) earned the win, as he limited LSU to two runs on four hits in 5.1 innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

LSU starter Cooper Williams (0-1) was charged with the loss after allowing four runs – only one earned – on three hits in 1.0 inning with one walk and one strikeout.

“Our players have the ability to execute, so for me it’s about giving them the confidence to do that consistently,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “It’s my job as we work to formulate the team to keep the players in a lane where they can have success.

“We need to re-adjust a little bit at that; that’s my job, and I will do that to make sure I have the right guys in the right spots positioned for success.”

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

Trailing 13-2 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, the Tigers scored eight runs over the final three frames.

The outburst was highlighted by first baseman Edward Yamin IV’s first career LSU home run, a two-run blast in the eighth inning.

LSU scored three runs in the ninth to narrow the deficit to 13-10, as second baseman Jack Ruckert and leftfielder Daniel Harden delivered RBI singles, and centerfielder William Patrick scored from third on a wild pitch.

Northeastern reliever Andrew Rogovic earned his first save of the season, retiring the final two LSU hitters with the tying run on deck.

The Huskies were led at the plate by second baseman Chris Walsh, who homered and collected four RBI, and by leftfielder Harrison Feinberg, who doubled and provided three RBI.

