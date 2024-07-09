LSU Football Trending for Pair of Prized Defensive Backs
LSU is in the midst of a critical recruiting stretch after landing a trio of defensive line commitments during the Fourth of July weekend, but there remain targets on the 2025 Big Board looking to shut down their recruitment.
The Bayou Bengals are pushing for several defensive backs in the current recruiting cycle with a pair of sought after targets set to reveal decisions this month.
Secondary coach Corey Raymond, an architect to the "DBU" tradition in Baton Rouge, continues turning up the heat for several 2025 prospects.
With zero defensive back commitments to this point, can the program land a pair in July?
A look into two recruits LSU is beginning to trend in the right direction for:
Jhase Thomas: Defensive Back
Destrehan (LA.) defensive back Jhase Thomas had been dreaming of an offer from LSU over the last few years, and after an impressive showing at LSU's Elite Camp in early June, his dream became a reality,
After chasing an offer from his hometown school, Thomas earned a scholarship from Brian Kelly and the Tigers.
The 2025 defensive back has been on LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen's radar after several unofficial trips to Baton Rouge.
Heading into the summer, it was expected that if Thomas showed out during camps in Death Valley, the offer would be close.
In June, the moment happened.
Thomas reportedly logged a pair of 40-yard dashes in the 4.4 range while piecing together an impressive all-around performance during drill work.
LSU has developed an efficient Destrehan to Baton Rouge pipeline over the years with the most recent success story coming from Justin Jefferson.
Now, Thomas has a decision date in place of July 13th. LSU is out front in this one with the Tigers hoping to wrap things up and add a commitment from the prized in-state defensive back this week.
CJ Jimcoily: Safety
The four-star safety out of Nashville (Tenn.) has LSU firmly in the mix with Jimcoily down to LSU and Stanford, according to On3 Sports' Shea Dixon.
A standout defensive back who's officially visited Baton Rouge already, he's continuing to keep the Tigers at the top of his list with a decision inching closer. He's set to make a an announcement in late July between LSU and Stanford.
There are ties here for the Tigers. Jimcoily's father grew up in the New Orleans area and he has family in Louisiana still. For the Bayou Bengals, it's a huge advantage down the stretch.
LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen has had all hands on deck in the recruitment of Jimcoily with a decision date now inching closer.
He's a talented 6-foot-3, 210-pounder who's preparing for a huge senior campaign at Limpscomb Academy. With an impressive double-digit scholarship list, it's now a two-horse race between LSU and Stanford with the Bayou Bengals surging.
