LSU Baseball Gets Seven Top 100 Prospects to Campus in 2024 Recruiting Class

#LSU will have 7 of the Top 100 prospects in the 2024 cycle make it to campus.



No. 5: RHP William Schmidt

No. 10: OF Derek Curiel

No. 13: C Cade Arrambide

No. 73: LHP Cooper Williams

No. 74: SS Casan Evans

No. 79: SS David Hogg II

No. 92: 1B Ryan Costello



The 2025 roster 📈 pic.twitter.com/uuNk9YMKa7