College Football Week 1 Schedule: Full List of Ranked Matchups
The 2025 college football season began with five games in Week 0, and in Week 1, the rest of the FBS will get underway. The season kicked off with a matchup that saw No. 22 Iowa State defeat No. 17 Kansas State in the Aer Lingus Classic, and following that first contest between two AP Top 25 teams, Week 1 will be highlighted by three more games between ranked opponents.
Here's a look at the schedule for the top-10 ranked teams in Week 1.
College Football Week 1 Schedule: Ranked Matchups
No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State
When: Saturday, Aug. 30 at 12 p.m. ET on Fox
Week 1 of the college football slate features what could go down as one of the best games of the season. The reigning College Football Playoff national champion Ohio State Buckeyes will face No. 1 ranked Texas. Arch Manning, the next generation at quarterback from the famous Manning football family, will begin his first full season as a starter in front of what is expected to be a raucous Buckeyes crowd.
The game will be special for a number of reasons, including because Lee Corso will appear in his final College Gameday episode before the game begins.
It's the Big Ten versus the SEC, a rematch of the CFP Semifinal and two CFP favorites starting the season against each other. Or as Corso might say, "It's entertainment, sweetheart."
No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson
When: Saturday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
The second matchup between two ranked teams this weekend takes place in primetime as Clemson hosts LSU for a battle between the two Tigers squads. Clemson is coming off an appearance in the CFP, while LSU missed out on the playoff but won their third straight bowl game under Brian Kelly last year.
The game will spotlight two experienced quarterbacks and potential 2026 draft prospects in LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Clemson's Cade Klubnik. Both have at least a season of experience as a starter, and could be first-round picks by the time next spring rolls around.
No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami
When: Sunday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
The final ranked-on-ranked matchup of Week 1 features Miami hosting Notre Dame in primetime on Sunday evening, the final Sunday before the NFL season begins this year. Last year, this window featured a thriller that saw USC defeat LSU, and that excitement will hopefully be repeated with this matchup.
Notre Dame comes into this game after a run to the College Football Playoff title game last season. Though they fell to Ohio State in the championship game, they will be strong contenders to return to the CFP. Meanwhile, Miami will see quarterback Carson Beck make his Hurricanes debut after he reportedly joined the team on a $4 million NIL deal instead of heading to the NFL draft.
College Football Week 1 Schedule: Who Are The Top-10 Ranked Teams Facing?
Top-10 Team
Opponent
Time (ET)
No. 2 Penn State
vs. Nevada
3:30 p.m.
No. 5 Georgia
vs. Marshall
3:30 p.m.
No. 8 Alabama
at Florida State
3:30 p.m.
No. 7 Oregon
vs. Montana State
4 p.m.
Outside of the matchup between ranked opponents, the four other teams in the AP Top 25 will make their season debuts this week. All four teams are set to play on Saturday, and will be favored to win their matchups.