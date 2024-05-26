LSU Baseball: Jay Johnson's Status Revealed For Sunday's SEC Championship
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers remain alive in Hoover after rallying back to take down South Carolina in the SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday.
In one of the most entertaining college baseball games in recent memory, Johnson and his program battled in the bottom of the ninth inning to push the game to extras.
From there, mayhem ensued.
On a unique call in the 10th inning, it sparked controversy across the baseball scene with many fans perplexed at the call that was made, but fans weren't the only ones shocked.
LSU head coach Jay Johnson was ejected from the game after a spat with the umpires outside of the dugout with many questioning his availability for Sunday's SEC Championship Game.
Johnson's ejection came following a controversial call by the home plate umpire on a play at home plate. The call initially made ruled South Carolina's Blake Jackson getting thrown out attempting to steal home.
Shortly after, the call was reversed to a catcher's interference and a balk; giving the Gamecocks the run on the balk.
South Carolina took an 11-10 lead in the top of the 10th inning with LSU shocked at what played out.
Johnson attempted to argue the ruling, but was ejected from the game immediately. LSU then wanted to protest the call on the grounds the runner did not touch home, but no protest was made.
LSU second baseman Steven Milam would then blast a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Tigers past the Gamecocks 12-11 in extras.
Now, after all of the madness, many questioned if Johnson would be suspended for Sunday's showdown against Tennessee.
During Saturday's semifinal game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt, the SEC broadcast stated Johnson would be ineligible.
“I’m told that Jay Johnson is not eligible to coach tomorrow,” SEC Network’s Tom Hart said during the Tennessee-Vanderbilt game. “So, he’ll have to sit out the game due to suspension. For being ejected.”
Shortly after, Hart clarified his initial statement.
"I’m told that, despite his ejection in the semifinals, Jay Johnson will be eligible to coach in the championship game tomorrow,” Hart said via X.
After a rollercoaster 24 hours, Johnson will be eligible to coach and the LSU Tigers are set to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC Tournament Championship Game.
Johnson spoke with SEC Network to clear the air on what happened prior to his ejection:
“No, I’m not messing with anything,” Johnson said during a postgame interview with SEC Network. “We got too much important baseball coming tomorrow and the NCAA Tournament… The umpire crew, once I was ejected, it was like ‘You got to leave right now. Otherwise, there’s going to be a suspension.’ We fought too hard to get to this position. So I basically walked off the field.”
LSU will face Tennessee on Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 2pm CT on ESPN2.
