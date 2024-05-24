The Bracket: The Updated SEC Tournament Bracket, LSU Remains Hot in Hoover
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are clicking on all cylinders as one of the hottest teams in America.
Now, after three victories in just as many days, the defending National Champions have punched their ticket to the SEC Tournament semifinals after defeating Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina in the first three rounds.
LSU will take on the winner of Kentucky vs. South Carolina on Saturday at 1p.m. ET with the program receiving an off-day on Friday.
With the one-two punch of Gage Jump and Luke Holman handling business during the first two games, the Tigers turned to Thatcher Hurd against the Gamecocks on Thursday.
It was a rollercoaster performance from Hurd with the Tigers going to their bullpen to close things out. With Christian Little and Co. coming up clutch for the program, and a few timely at-bats on offense, the Tigers escaped against South Carolina.
Now, all focus shifts to the semifinals on Saturday with LSU scorching hot in postseason play.
Here's a look into the Friday schedule and the full updated SEC Tournament bracket with "Semifinal Saturday" and "Championship Sunday" vastly approaching:
Friday SEC Tournament Schedule
No. 10 South Carolina vs. No. 3 Kentucky (4 p.m. ET, SEC Network)
No. 5 Mississippi State vs. No. 1 Tennessee (7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network)
The Bracket: An Updated Look Into The Full Bracket
2024 SEC Baseball Tournament Bracket and Schedule
Tuesday, May 21
Game 1: (11) LSU 9, (6) Georgia 1
Game 2: (10) South Carolina 10, (7) Alabama 5
Game 3: (8) Vanderbilt 6, (9) Florida 3
Game 4: (5) Mississippi State 2, (12) Ole Miss 1
Wednesday, May 22
Game 5: LSU 11, (3) Kentucky 0 (F/8)
Game 6: South Carolina 6, (2 )Arkansas 5
Game 7: Vanderbilt 13, (1) Tennessee 4
Game 8: Mississippi State 5, (4) Texas A&M 3
Thursday, May 23
Game 9: Kentucky 9, Arkansas 6
Game 10: Tennessee 7, Texas A&M 4
Game 11: LSU 11, South Carolina 10
Game 12: Vanderbilt 4 Mississippi State 1
Friday, May 24
Game 13: Kentucky vs. South Carolina | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 14: Tennessee vs. Mississippi State | 30 minutes after Game 13 | SEC Network
Saturday, May 25
Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. LSU | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 16: Winner Game 14 vs. Vanderbilt | 30 minutes after Game 15 | SEC Network
Sunday, May 26
Game 17 (Championship game): Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16 | 3 p.m. | ESPN2
