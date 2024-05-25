The Pitching Matchup: LSU Baseball vs. South Carolina Starters Released (SEC Tournament)
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are set to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday afternoon with a chance to punch their ticket to the SEC Tournament Championship.
We've seen the program roll with Gage Jump, Luke Holman and Thatcher Hurd as the starting pitchers through three games.
Now, with the semifinal matchup just hours away, the Tigers have revealed who will take the mound on Saturday: LHP Javen Coleman.
The redshirt junior has made limited appearances this season, but Johnson and Co. believe their veteran can make an impact on Saturday.
In a game where LSU will utilize its bullpen, Coleman gets the nod to handle business early.
During the 2024 season, he posted a 3-1 record with a 4.84 ERA in 22.1 innings pitched. He walked 17 batters with 24 strikeouts.
On the other side, South Carolina will put redshirt sophomore Roman Kimball on the bump. In an interesting matchup between a pair of pitchers who have seen limited action this season, KImball has also appeared in a limited number of games.
Roman went 2-2 this season for the Gamecocks with a 5.86 ERA in 27.2 innings pitched. He walked 30 batters with 42 strikeouts on the season.
Now, all attention shifts to the right-handers with a chance to propel their programs to the SEC Tournament Championship on Sunday.
For the Tigers, the program has been clicking on all cylinders. After claiming three victories in three days over Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina, they received an off-day on Friday.
After resting up, it's all about Saturday afternoon against the Gamecocks with first pitch set for 12p.m. CT in Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.
The Updated SEC Tournament Bracket:
Tuesday, May 21
Game 1: (11) LSU 9, (6) Georgia 1
Game 2: (10) South Carolina 10, (7) Alabama 5
Game 3: (8) Vanderbilt 6, (9) Florida 3
Game 4: (5) Mississippi State 2, (12) Ole Miss 1
Wednesday, May 22
Game 5: LSU 11, (3) Kentucky 0 (F/8)
Game 6: South Carolina 6, (2 )Arkansas 5
Game 7: Vanderbilt 13, (1) Tennessee 4
Game 8: Mississippi State 5, (4) Texas A&M 3
Thursday, May 23
Game 9: Kentucky 9, Arkansas 6
Game 10: Tennessee 7, Texas A&M 4
Game 11: LSU 11, South Carolina 10
Game 12: Vanderbilt 4 Mississippi State 1
Friday, May 24
Game 13: South Carolina 6, Kentucky 5
Game 14: Tennessee 6, Mississippi State 5
Saturday, May 25
Game 15: South Carolina vs. LSU | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 16: Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt | 30 minutes after Game 15 | SEC Network
Sunday, May 26
Game 17 (Championship game): Winner Game 15 vs. Winner Game 16 | 3 p.m. | ESPN2
