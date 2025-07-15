LSU Baseball Lands Commitment From Elite Right-Handed Pitcher in Transfer Portal
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Angelo State right-handed pitcher Dax Dathe, he revealed via social media on Monday night.
Dathe, one of the top pitchers at the Division II level, will spend his final season of eligibility with the defending National Champions next spring.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder will exercise his seventh season of eligibility after an impressive stint with Angelo State.
Dathe capped off the 2025 season with 15 appearances with 13 starts for his Division II program while rounding out the year with a 2.99 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 72.1 innings pitched.
He allowed 53 hits, 31 walks and a .206 opponent batting average.
Across two seasons with the program, Dathe logged a 4.00 ERA with 208 strikeouts where he'll look to translate his success to Baton Rouge.
The Angelo State transfer is the sixth addition of the offseason for the LSU Tigers and the fourth pitcher to pledge to the National Champions.
The LSU Additions [5]:
No. 1: Brayden Simpson - Infielder
The LSU Tigers landed a commitment from High Point infielder Brayden Simpson in June as the program's first portal addition.
Simpson, one of the top prospects in the NCAA Transfer Portal, is coming off of a career season in North Carolina.
The coveted infielder primarily handled business as a third baseman for High Point this past season where he shined for his Panthers squad.
Simpson had a dominant two-year stretch at High Point with his 2025 campaign quickly putting his name on the map.
He rounded out the season batting .389 with 22 home runs, 77 RBI and a .477 on base percentage this past season.
Simpson is a Swiss Army Knife in the infield and has also spent some time at first base in 2024 and second base in 2023.
In 2024, the talented High Point transfer started in all 62 games where he batted .300 with 12 home runs and 45 RBI. He started in 58 games this year.
No. 2: Seth Dardar - Infielder
Dardar, a Louisiana native, began his career at Columbia prior to making the move to join the Kansas State Wildcats.
During the 2025 season, he logged a team best .326 batting average with 18 doubles and a 1.065 OPS.
A consistent hitter, Dardar tallied 60 hits, 45 RBI and 13 home runs last season for his Wildcats squad.
The New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross standout started in 50 games for Kansas State on his way to becoming a coveted transfer in the portal.
Now, he's made his move. Dardar will head home to suit up for the Bayou Bengals in his final season of eligibility.
No. 3: Danny Lachenmayer - Pitcher [NDSU]
Lachenmayer, a coveted freshman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, selected the National Champion LSU Tigers over the Arkansas Razorbacks after visiting Fayetteville last week.
The talented southpaw was used as a relief option in 2025 for the Bison where he made 24 appearances and recorded nine saves for North Dakota State.
Lachenmayer pitched 38 innings with a 2.37 ERA, 56 strikeouts, 18 walks and a .192 batting average against him during his freshman campaign.
No. 4: Ryler Smart - Pitcher [Tennessee]
Smart, a Top-25 rated left-hander in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, signed with the Volunteers after prepping at Pearland (Tex.).
The 6-foot-4, 236-pounder redshirted during his lone season in Knoxville after recovering from injury.
Smart was rated as the No. 183 overall prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle and the No. 25 left-handed pitcher prior to signing with the Volunteers.
Now, he heads to Baton Rouge after committing to Johnson and Co. following a visit with the program this week.
No. 5: Santiago Garcia - Pitcher [Oregon]
Garcia, a relief pitcher for the Big Ten program in 2025, handled business with the Ducks during his lone season in Eugene (Ore.).
The talented southpaw appeared in 22 games in 2025 for the Ducks where he finished with a 3-0 record and an ERA of 4.18.
Garcia also recorded four saves where he served as one of the team’s relief pitchers; getting 28.0 innings of work to throw 38 strikeouts to only 18 walks.
Prior to making his way to join the Oregon Ducks, Garcia spent one season at Central Arizona Community College where he pitched 23.2 innings with a 3.04 ERA, striking out 38 batters.
LSU has now added three left-handed pitchers via the NCAA Transfer Portal with Johnson and Co. attacking the free agent market.
