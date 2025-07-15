LSU Baseball Lands Commitment From Elite Right-Handed Pitcher in Transfer Portal

NEW COMMIT: @LSUbaseball lands one of the top arms at the D2 level in RHP Dax Dathe (Angelo State). Dathe finished the 2025 season with 98 strikeouts in 72.1 innings of work. He also has a FB up to 95 along w/ low-80s SL w/ 47% whiff rate, per Synergy. #GeauxTigers #LSU https://t.co/6JZiM3T8Ao pic.twitter.com/Em118hapDi