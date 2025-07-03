The Buzz: LSU Football Trending for Multiple Targets on the Recruiting Trail
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue attacking the recruiting trail this offseason with the program preparing for an eventful July in Baton Rouge.
After hosting double-digit prospects for official visits in June, the stage is set for the Bayou Bengals to reap the benefits of their recruiting efforts.
LSU brought in multiple five-star prospects, prized Louisiana natives and more as the program hit the recruiting scene with force.
Now, all eyes are on what the month of July can bring the purple and gold with multiple priority targets locking in decision dates.
What's the latest on the recruiting scene for the Tigers heading into July?
LSU Recruiting Buzz: Tigers Trending on the Trail
Isaiah Washington: Coveted Louisiana Defensive Back
Haynesville (La.) three-star safety Isaiah Washington continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the Bayou State heading into his senior campaign.
Washington, who's surged up the recruiting rankings as a Top-25 prospect in Louisiana, has reeled in multiple scholarship offers this offseason.
The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Baylor Bears and Tulane Green Wave, among others, following an impressive Spring Camp.
Now, it's the LSU Tigers that have entered the mix after extending a scholarship to the in-state prospect last month.
Washington is one of Louisiana's top overall athletes after leading his Haynesville squad to back-to-back state championship appearances in the Caesars SuperDome.
He's thrived as both a quarterback and defensive back on the prep scene with the Tigers recruiting him as a safety at the next level.
Washington earned LSWA Class 1A All-State honors after an impressive junior campaign last fall as a defensive back.
He's also a speedster on the track as one of the state's top hurdlers where Washington won the Class 1A boys’ 110-meter hurdles while placing in multiple other events.
LSU remains positioned as his process winds down.
Bryson Cooley: No. 2 OT in Mississippi
Laurel (Miss.) West Jones four-star offensive lineman Bryson Cooley has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Magnolia State heading into his senior season.
Cooley, the No. 2 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi, has earned offers from a myriad of schools during his time on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder has the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators and Ole Miss Rebels, among several others, battling it out for his services.
But one program is emerging for the coveted prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle: LSU.
Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals have prioritized Cooley as his recruiting process winds down with the program beginning to pick up some steam.
The Magnolia State native was in Baton Rouge for an official visit last month with the Tigers pushing all the right buttons for Cooley.
Now, despite not having a commitment date locked in, it's the LSU Tigers that are beginning to separate from the pack.
Lamar Brown: No. 1 ATH in America
Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star athlete Lamar Brown has a commitment date penciled in for July 10 as his recruitment process winds down.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pounder has cruised up the recruiting rankings as the top prep player in the Bayou State with a slew of elite programs pushing for his services.
But this one will ultimately be an LSU Tigers versus Texas A&M Aggies battle down the stretch as the pair of SEC programs exchange blows.
The sought-after Louisiana prospect is a Swiss Army Knife in the trenches where he can play both sides of the ball as a lineman on offense and defense.
During his recruitment process, it's clear the ability to play both sides has programs across America salivating at the potential he attains at the next level with LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State and several others beginning to make noise.
Now, LSU will look to seal the deal in his process with a heavyweight battle against the Texas A&M Aggies continuing to transpire behind the scenes in both programs' pursuit.
