LSU Football Beats Out Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators for Five-Star EDGE
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Pensacola (Fla.) five-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson, he revealed via social media on Wednesday.
Henderson, the No. 4 rated EDGE in America, pledges to the Tigers over the Florida Gators and Texas Longhorns after a rigorous recruiting battle.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has become one of the hottest names on the market this offseason after seeing his recruiting ranking skyrocket alongside a double-digit offer list.
But it's Kelly and Co. that lock in the electric defensive weapon that gives the Bayou Bengals their second five-star commitment on that side of the ball.
Henderson logged 50 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hurries, 10 sacks, 6 pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 10 games during his junior campaign last fall.
The quick, twitchy prospect has emerged as a rising star in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the Tigers pushing all the right buttons down the stretch of his process.
LSU had all the momentum following an official visit to Baton Rouge in June, but fast forward to a multi-day stay in Gainesville, and Billy Napier's Florida Gators started intensifying their pursuit.
In the 11th hour, the LSU Tigers began gaining momentum with Kelly and the Bayou Bengals locking in the five-star talent ahead of his senior campaign.
Henderson is five-star commitment No. 2 for the LSU Tigers on defensive where he joins the top-ranked defensive lineman in America, Richard Anderson.
Anderson earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top defensive pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
LSU is preparing for a critical stretch on the recruiting scene in July with the stage set to send shockwaves this month as multiple priority prospects set decision dates.
The 247Sports Evaluation on Henderson: "Sprouting linebacker that can get after the quarterback as he comes screaming around the corner. Size has not been third-party verified, but is believed to be over 6-foot-4 and tipping the scales right around 225 pounds.
"Took a major step forward between sophomore and junior seasons – evoking much more confidence and physicality. Future could very well be in an on-ball role as a two-point edge rusher in an 3-4 look, but is rather comfortable dropping into space and has the chase speed to make stops outside the hashes, which suggests that he could also trigger from an off-ball perch.
"Ability to transition from speed to power is extremely encouraging at this stage. Same with the play recognition. Overall, should be viewed as a potential multi-year impact defender at the Power Four level given how he bends and moves at his size."
