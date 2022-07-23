Skip to main content

LSU Baseball Loses Another Assistant, Accepts Role in California

The director of baseball operations returns home to California, serving as an assistant for California Baptist
LSU director of baseball operations Tyler Nordgren has been hired as an assistant coach for California Baptist University. Nordgren will handle infield and outfield duties for his new squad.

A member of head coach Jay Johnson’s Arizona Wildcats team during their College World Series run in 2021, Nordgren followed Johnson to Baton Rouge, serving the same role.

The movement Nordgren has had in a short period of time is remarkable. Going from the high school game to Division II to Arizona in his baseball journey, he’s proven what he brings to the table at every spot. Nordgren now heads home to California.

For the Tigers, the offseason turnaround continues as this program is now left with another position to fill on this coaching staff.

Nordgren became the third assistant coach to depart LSU this offseason, joining pitching coach Jason Kelly and recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald, who left to become head coaches at Washington and Kansas.

Johnson now turns his attention to rounding out his coaching staff after assembling quite the roster for the Tigers 2023 season. Adding two powerful assistants this offseason, it’ll be intriguing to monitor the candidates Johnson considers. 

