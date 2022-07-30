LSU Baseball Loses Infielder to Portal, Finds New Home

LSU infielder Luke Leto has announced his departure from the Tigers and will be continuing his career at Kansas, following former LSU recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald.

Leto appeared in 13 games for the Tigers in 2022 during his freshman campaign. With head coach Jay Johnson reeling in a tremendous transfer portal haul, Leto decided it would be best to continue his career elsewhere.

Finishing his senior high school season with a dominant batting average of .491 with 35 RBI, 55 hits, 73 runs and 34 stolen bases, Leto is a weapon who has the chance to make an impact at Kansas with an extremely bright future.

He joins former LSU infielder Collier Cranford as Tigers to join forces with Fitzgerald at Kansas. Fitzgerald accepted a head coaching gig with the Jayhawks this offseason.

Johnson’s squad has seen a number of players depart from the program this offseason, expectedly so, after he attacked the portal himself so heavily. Pairing his 2022 high school class with the five transfers this program brought in, it’s going to be a competitive offseason as this roster competes for playing time.