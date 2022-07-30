Skip to main content

LSU Baseball Loses Infielder to Portal, Finds New Home

Leto joins Collier Cranford as Tigers joining the Kansas program, can make impact quickly
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

LSU infielder Luke Leto has announced his departure from the Tigers and will be continuing his career at Kansas, following former LSU recruiting coordinator Dan Fitzgerald.

Leto appeared in 13 games for the Tigers in 2022 during his freshman campaign. With head coach Jay Johnson reeling in a tremendous transfer portal haul, Leto decided it would be best to continue his career elsewhere.

Related: Pair of Tigers Find Transfer Destination 

Finishing his senior high school season with a dominant batting average of .491 with 35 RBI, 55 hits, 73 runs and 34 stolen bases, Leto is a weapon who has the chance to make an impact at Kansas with an extremely bright future.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He joins former LSU infielder Collier Cranford as Tigers to join forces with Fitzgerald at Kansas. Fitzgerald accepted a head coaching gig with the Jayhawks this offseason.

Related: LSU Officially Announces Five Transfers Joining Program

Johnson’s squad has seen a number of players depart from the program this offseason, expectedly so, after he attacked the portal himself so heavily. Pairing his 2022 high school class with the five transfers this program brought in, it’s going to be a competitive offseason as this roster competes for playing time. 

LSU Tigers

USATSI_18768227
Football

LSU Priority Targets: Offensive Line

By Zack Nagy4 hours ago
USATSI_18713223
Football

Breaking: LSU Secures 2023 Four-Star Offensive Lineman Tyree Adams

By Zack Nagy22 hours ago
USATSI_17925551
Baseball

LSU Officially Announces Five Transfers Joining Program

By Zack Nagy22 hours ago
USATSI_16771631
Football

Recruiting: Priority Targets On Campus This Weekend

By Zack NagyJul 29, 2022 1:25 PM EDT
USATSI_18379277
Baseball

LSU Baseball Adds First-Team All-American Paul Skenes

By Zack NagyJul 29, 2022 9:40 AM EDT
USATSI_17932790
Basketball

Two-Way Star Flau'Jae Johnson Ready to Maximize Time at LSU

By Zack NagyJul 28, 2022 4:35 PM EDT
USATSI_15167989
Football

LSU Makes Top Five for Four-Star Quarterback Brock Glenn

By Zack NagyJul 28, 2022 1:13 PM EDT
USATSI_13704279
Football

Instant Impact Transfers in the LSU Secondary

By Zack NagyJul 28, 2022 10:19 AM EDT