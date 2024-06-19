LSU Baseball: Tigers Gain Commitment From All-Conference Catcher via Transfer Portal

BREAKING: Here come the Tigers… #LSU reels in a commitment from Dayton star Eddie Yamin IV.



Jay Johnson brings in a power hitter to the mix with the key addition.



The 2024 Numbers:

.342 BA

68 hits

14 2B

13 HR

54 RBI



The Tigers add some more power to the lineup in 2025. pic.twitter.com/SqtYLxiV9I