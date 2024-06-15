LSU Football: No. 1 Quarterback in America Visiting LSU
The LSU football staff continues dominating the recruiting trail in the quarterback market after landing the nation's top signal-caller in the 2025 cycle: Bryce Underwood.
Now, the Tigers are hitting the 2026 class with force after offering a pair of Top 5 quarterbacks in Faizon Brandon and Dia Bell.
This week, quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan brought in a trio of Top 10 signal-callers to Baton Rouge for unofficial visits, including Dia Bell (No. 2 QB) and Brady Hart (No. 9 QB).
On Friday, the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 cycle made his way to Baton Rouge for his second trip in three months: Faizon Bradon.
Brandon, a five-star signal-caller in the 2026 class, is in the midst of a tremendous run on the recruiting trail.
The coveted North Carolina native has earned double-digit scholarships as he prepares for his junior campaign.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder from Greensboro (NC.) plays for Grimsley High School where he led the Whirlies to a 13-1 record as a sophomore.
The Tennessee Volunteers currently lead for the prized quarterback, but LSU is certainly taking a stab at the top-ranked prospect.
Joe Sloan and Co. are getting their ducks in a row in the quarterback market. With the departure of Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier is set to be next in line to take over as the Tigers' starting quarterback.
From there, the Bayou Bengals will have an embarrassment of riches to work with, headlined by 5-star Bryce Underwood in the 2025 class.
Underwood, the No. 1 overall player in America, revealed his commitment to the purple in gold on Jan. 6.
LSU sent shockwaves across the college football recruiting scene after landing his pledge with the Bayou Bengals nabbing the No. 2 class in the 2025 cycle as it currently stands.
A program-changing prospect, the No. 1 overall player in the 2025 class is a Tiger.
Now, the Bayou Bengals are keeping their foot on the gas for Underwood's services. LSU's Brian Kelly and Joe Sloan took the trip up to Michigan in February to visit with Underwood, which became the first of many face-to-face visits this year.
Underwood's commitment is one of the biggest recruiting victories of the modern era and this program is making sure to continue pushing for him after his pledge.
LSU has reached elite status in the 2025 cycle, with Underwood joining Harlem Berry (No. 1 RB in America) to headline a lethal recruiting class.
It's a cycle that will move the needle for years to come. The pair of five-star, No. 1 prospects at their position will look to rejuvenate the program for the long haul.
When it comes to Underwood, his pledge is as big as it gets. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder will arrive in Baton Rouge as one of the top prospects of all-time.
LSU worked tirelessly in the recruitment of the gifted prospect, and after several visits to Baton Rouge in 2023, it set the table for a commitment from the nation's No. 1 recruit.
Underwood has kept his recruitment close to the vest, but his actions have spoken volumes. He's made five unofficial visits down South with his family.
Of note, two of the trips came on family holidays including his mother's birthday and his parents anniversary.
Along with his actions, quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan has done his due diligence in this one. He's rolled out the red carpet on several occasions and it's done wonders.
Now, after a significant push from the Bayou Bengals, LSU has won out for his services and are keeping their foot on the gas with another trip up to Michigan.
The Underwood Sweepstakes will remain a battle with him not putting pen to paper until December, but the Tigers have a verbal pledge from one of the top recruits of all-time.
LSU won out for the top 2025 signal-caller in Underwood. Can they do it again as they battle for a commitment from Brandon?
