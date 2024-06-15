LSU Football: No. 1 Quarterback in America Visiting LSU

New: 5-star+ QB Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 prospect for 2025, is committed to #LSU.



With Underwood in, LSU OC/QB coach Joe Sloan has been recruiting for 2026.



5-star Faizon Brandon, @On3Recruits No. 1 QB in the class, is on campus now for a visit.



🗞️: https://t.co/US8Lrf3kJ2 pic.twitter.com/tSk69ANecV