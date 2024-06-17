Recruiting Roundup: The Latest Buzz From LSU Football's Official Visit Weekend
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continued their pursuit of the top prospects in America after another massive official visit weekend in Baton Rouge.
The Tigers brought in double-digit visitors once again with "The Boot" being the place to be for some of the top names on LSU's 2025 Big Board.
Visitors arrived in Death Valley on Friday to begin their multi-day stay with festivities around campus kicking off on Saturday morning.
The staff took prospects around LSU, held a dinner in Tiger Stadium and capped off the day with a photoshoot with all recruits.
It was a jam-packed weekend for the Kelly and Co. once again.
What's the latest buzz coming out of LSU's massive official weekend?
CJ Wiley: No. 6 WR in America
The four-star wideout has LSU firmly in the mix as he narrows down on making a decision in the coming days. Wiley will choose between LSU, Florida State and Georgia on June 25.
The Tigers wrapped up an impressive weekend with Wiley after Cortez Hankton and the staff continued their pursuit. Hankton remained by Wiley's side the entire visit; detailing the role he'd have in the scheme for the future.
Those familiar with Wiley's recruitment believe this is an LSU vs. Georgia battle down the stretch with relationships ultimately winning out. Wiley is an LSU legacy with his father Chuck suiting up for the Tigers decades ago.
LSU Country will have the latest on the pursuit of Wiley as he navigates the final week of his recruitment before shutting things down.
Jonah Williams: No. 1 Safety in America
LSU welcomed Williams to Baton Rouge for an official visit with the Tigers rolling out the red carpet for the dual-sport phenom.
Along with being the top-rated defensive back in the country, Williams is also a star on the diamond as an impressive outfielder and left-handed pitcher.
Now, after a three-day stay in Death Valley, LSU is turning up the heat with both Brian Kelly and LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson pushing for his services.
Texas A&M is the current leader in the Williams Sweepstakes but LSU made up some ground, according to a source, and is swinging for the fences here.
Carius Curne: No. 1 Interior Offensive Lineman
There was buzz that Curne wouldn't make the trip to Baton Rouge over the weekend. He was fresh off of an official visit with the Arkansas Razorbacks and had the chance to shutdown his recruitment and pledge to Sam Pittman and Co. once again.
Curne backed off of his commitment to the Razorbacks on March 25 with LSU surging in his recruitment. Now, after a trio of official visits to LSU, Missouri and Arkansas, he's set to reveal a commitment decision this week.
He'll choose between the three SEC schools with the Razorbacks having the latest buzz, but after a weekend with LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis, things could change quickly.
Charles Ross: 4-Star Linebacker (LSU Commit)
Ross has become one of the fastest risers in the 2025 cycle over the last few months. A player who was a fringe Top 300 prospect in America, he's solidified his status as a Top 100 prospect in the span of a couple of months.
He revealed his commitment to LSU on March 10th and hasn't looked back. Now, he's set to shutdown his recruitment and not take anymore visits this summer. It's a huge win for the Tigers to have the speedster shut things down and reaffirm his pledge to LSU.
Other Official Visitors:
- Mario Nash (4-Star OT)
- Kade Philips (4-Star DB)
- Jourdin Crawford (4-Star DL)
- Jesse Harold (4-Star EDGE)
- Onis Konanbanny (4-Star CB)
