LSU Baseball: Tigers Land Commitment From Prized South Florida Pitcher
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers have begun NCAA Transfer Portal evaluations, and after a week of making calls, the program has landed its first commitment: Chandler Dorsey.
Dorsey, a transfer from South Florida, revealed his commitment to the Bayou Bengals on Monday afternoon.
The right-handed relief pitcher announced on social media:
“Blessed to announce my commitment to LSU to further my academic and baseball career,” Dorsey said via Instagram. “I want to thank God, my family and coaches who helped me throughout this journey! Geaux Tigers!”
Dorsey announced his intentions to depart South Florida after two years with the program.
During the 2024 season, the prized righty went 2-1 with eight saves and a 3.60 ERA (12 ER/30.0 IP) with a 1.20 WHIP. He also racked up 41 strikeouts on the season during year two with the Bulls.
Now, he's Baton Rouge bound as the first commitment for LSU during the offseason after seeing seven departures over the last seven days.
The LSU Departures:
Cam Johnson: Left-Handed Pitcher
Johnson has become the most significant loss so far, but not because of his current production. A player who has significant upside, it became a brutal departure due to the ceiling he attains.
A Top 50 overall prospect out of high school, Johnson was one of the highest ranked recruits in LSU history to make it to campus.
After being selected late in the 2023 MLB Draft, Johnson elected to bypass his professional journey at the time, choosing to join Jay Johnson and the Tigers in Baton Rouge.
Johnson battled command issues to begin the season and couldn't find his groove in year one with the program. He walked 16 batters and threw four wild pitches in only nine innings of play while putting together 12 earned runs off of only five hits.
He played in just six Southeastern Conference games in one season with the reigning National Champions.
Now, LSU has seen three relief pitchers enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since the season ended last week.
Aiden Moffett: Right-Handed Pitcher
LSU right-handed pitcher Aiden Moffett has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge, he announced on social media on Wednesday.
Moffett took to X (Twitter) to post his announcement that he would be departing the program, ending with the statement, "Forever LSU."
The coveted sophomore took a significant jump in his production during year two with the LSU program. Moffett played in only one game during his freshman campaign in 2023, but took that next step in 2024.
Moffett saw more time out of the LSU bullpen in his sophomore season. He went 0-1 with a 5.60 ERA in 16 appearances, striking out 21 and walking 12 in 17 2/3 innings.
It's rare to have a second-year pitcher clocking 98 mph on the radar gun and Moffett has done it on a routine basis. A power pitcher, his fastball played a pivotal role in his success with the Tigers.
Moffett saw time during the Chapel Hill Regional for the Tigers after earning a slot on the postseason roster.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder will be a sought-after transfer with two years of eligibility at his next destination.
Micah Bucknam: Right-Handed Pitcher
LSU right-handed pitcher Micah Bucknam has announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after just two seasons with the Tigers.
The decision came just one day after LSU was bounced from the Chapel Hill Regional after coming up short against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Regional Final.
Bucknam appeared in eight games out of the bullpen during the 2024 season where he pieced together a 7.00 ERA with 10 strikeouts and three walks over the course of nine innings. He allowed seven earned runs on 12 hits this year during his second season in Baton Rouge.
The sophomore pitcher revealed his decision via social media last Tuesday:
"Over the past 2+ years, I got to call LSU home," he said. "To my teammates, coaches and fans, thank you. Thanks for welcoming me and allowing me to be part of something special. We got to experience what I dreamt of, winning a national championship.
"With that being said and after great reflection, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I look forward to competing and continuing to play the sport I love."
In his true freshman season in 2023, Bucknam appeared in eight games as a reliever during LSU's National Championship run led by Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, among others.
Now, he's hit the Transfer Portal in search of a new home after spending the last two seasons under Jay Johnson and the Tigers.
The Other Departures:
Zeb Ruddell: Outfield
Ruddell, a Top 5 player in Louisiana less than two years ago, announced he would depart the program after a short stint in Baton Rouge. The redshirt freshman saw limited chances at the plate and will now look for a team where he can make an immediate impact moving forward.
- Derrick Mitchell: Outfield (Freshman)
- Nic Bronzini: Left-Handed Pitcher (Redshirt Freshman)
- Austen Roellig: Shortstop (Freshman)
