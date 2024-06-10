LSU Baseball: Tigers Land Commitment From Prized South Florida Pitcher

BREAKING: Here come the Tigers… Jay Johnson lands his first commitment of the offseason: Chandler Dorsey.



The former USF RHP is headed to Baton Rouge.



The 2024 Numbers:

30.0 IP

8 saves

3.60 ERA

41 strikeouts



Johnson and Co. begin their portal process with commitment No. 1. pic.twitter.com/KHWGDS5ZRR