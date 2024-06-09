LOOK: No. 1 Wide Receiver in America Shares Update Following LSU Official Visit
The LSU football staff brought in one official visitor this weekend with the program putting a full court press on their lone prospect in town: Dakorien Moore.
Moore, the No. 1 wide receiver in America, made the trip to Baton Rouge after hopping on a flight and arriving in town on Thursday.
The LSU staff rolled out the red carpet for this one.
Moore, who recently backed off of his commitment to the Tigers, is back on the market with the program looking to win him over once again.
Moore had been committed to the purple and gold for nearly 10 months, but after much thought, the top-ranked wideout is back on the market.
For wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton, he's swinging for the fences once again, but he has help in this one.
LSU had all hands on deck this weekend with Moore having an in-depth conversation with LSU recruiting guru Frank Wilson, a source told LSU Country.
The initial plan was for Moore to head out early on Saturday to make his way to Tampa for the Overtime OT7 Finals, but he elected to remain in Baton Rouge a little longer.
On Saturday night, Moore shared photos from his official visit to LSU:
For the Tigers, it's been a work in progress in the pursuit of Moore. After committing to the Tigers last August, he remained on the market after entertaining other programs.
He's visited Texas and Ohio State, among others, with LSU now looking to roll out the red carpet once again in pursuit of his services.
On Wednesday, Moore spent the day with former LSU great Ja'Marr Chase with the two taking a photo together.
Moore has already taken an official to Ohio State this summer with LSU getting stop No. 2 this weekend.
What's his summer look like?
A dive into Moore's recruiting process:
The Ohio State Official: May 31
Moore made his way to check in with Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes to kick off the month for his official visit. A program that has made a major impact in his process, Moore got back up to Ohio State for a multi-day stay.
It was anticipated that Moore would be in Baton Rouge in April for LSU's Spring Game, but rather than accompany Bryce Underwood on the trip, he decided to visit with the Buckeyes for the weekend.
Now, an official is in the rearview mirror with Ohio State looking to move up Moore's list with another chance to get him on campus.
The Texas Official: June 14
Texas is viewed as the frontrunner in Moore's recruitment, according to several media outlets, and now the Longhorns will get another crack at the prized wideout in June.
Moore has been to Austin (Tex.) on several occasions with Steve Sarkisian and Co. now prepped to have him back for a multi-day stay. He's been wined and dined before with another opportunity awaiting in the coming weeks.
The Oregon Official: June 21
Moore has been intrigued over the last few months with what the Oregon Ducks can offer both on and off of the field. Though he was expected to be in Eugene last month for an unofficial, he didn't make the trip, but will now head up to visit Dan Lanning's program in June.
He'll make the multi-day trip starting on June 21 with Oregon prepared to roll out the red carpet. A program that was viewed as a sleeper months ago is quickly moving up the list with the Ducks, Longhorns and Buckeyes all heavily in the mix for his services.
