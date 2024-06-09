LSU Basketball: No. 1 Player in NCAA Transfer Portal Visiting LSU, Matt McMahon
Matt McMahon and the LSU Tigers remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal with a prized free agent set to make his way to Baton Rouge for an official visit.
McMahon and Co. will bring in the No. 1 player in the portal to town: Coleman Hawkins. On3 Sports first reported the visit.
The Illinois transfer has had a tricky offseason after testing the NBA Draft waters and checking out several programs, but nonetheless, LSU will get a crack at the coveted transfer.
Hawkins will arrive in Baton Rouge on June 17th for a multi-day stay.
The 6-foot-10 senior attended the NBA Combine, and while he impressed professional personnel, he elected to withdraw and head back to college for his final season of eligibility.
Hawkins is currently checking out the Kansas State Wildcats on an official visit, but will not shutdown his process immediately. Instead, he will remain a free agent and visit LSU in the coming days.
The top transfer averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game during the 2023-24 season. He shot 45.1% from the field and nearly 37% from three-point range while knocking down 79.2% from the free throw line.
McMahon and the Tigers have been active this offseason after signing an impressive portal haul just weeks ago. LSU added Kansas State guard Cam Carter, UT-Martin guard Jordan Sears and Richmond guard Dji Bailey.
Along with the trio of transfers, LSU will bring in a dynamic 2024 signing class headlined by combo guard Vyctorius Miller, a Top 50 prospect in America.
Miller joins Curtis Givens, a four-star guard, and four-star forward Robert Miller in LSU's 2024 recruiting class.
It'll be a work in progress for LSU to sign a player of Hawkins caliber, but McMahon is clearly swinging for the fences here for the No. 1 transfer remaining in the portal.
LSU Country will have the latest on Hawkins' visit and what's next for McMahon's program this summer.
