LSU Fall Ball: Paul Skenes Already Showcasing Dynamic Skill Set

The Tigers landed one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal after Air Force two-way athlete Paul Skenes announced his commitment to LSU this summer.

Skenes can do it all on the diamond. A rotational caliber pitcher who can also serve as a designated hitter, Skenes showed off his diverse skill set in 2022 while earning First-Team All-America honors from D1 Baseball.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder tallied a 2.73 ERA in 15 starts with 96 strikeouts in 85.2 innings of work, while also limiting teams to a .224 OBA last season for Air Force.

A big-time hitter, the dual threat athlete hit .314 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 38 RBIs, along with a 1.046 OPS. Skenes did this after tallying a 2.70 ERA two seasons ago with a .410 batting average, 11 home runs and 43 RBI’s.

Skenes is already showing his talent in Baton Rouge, knocking out the first home run of fall ball Thursday afternoon. But it gets better. After hitting his SECOND homer of the day, he also went to the mound where he hit a top speed of 96 mph during live at bats.

Jay Johnson struck gold after landing Skenes, now adding another top transfer portal player to this roster. Pairing Skenes with N.C. State transfer Tommy White and Vanderbilt transfer Christian Little, among others, this haul has been eye-opening.

The purple and gold head into the 2023 season with one of the most lethal rosters in all of college baseball as they look to make a College World Series run and put Johnson in position to prove once again why he is one of the most gifted coaches in the game.