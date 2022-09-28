LSU Baseball: Tommy White Donating NIL Money to Give Back to Community

The new age of college athletics is a tricky one. Whether it be the transfer portal or the use of name, image and likeness, there is tremendous change taking place. Baseball phenom Tommy White, who enters his first year in Baton Rouge after transferring in from NC State, is doing things differently.

With the money White earns from NIL, he has decided to give his money back to the community rather than for personal use.

Per On3:

“White’s initiative has been dubbed, “Tiny Tanks” which is a play on his nickname Tommy Tanks. Plans are in place for him to also donate to Dreams Come True of Louisiana and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, both charitable organizations around LSU.”

White also posted on his own social media pages his initiative, looking forward to giving back to the Baton Rouge area.

“I am excited to give back to the children of the Baton Rouge community through my Tiny Tanks charitable initiative,” White said in a statement. “Please join me in supporting this great foundation, Empower 225, as we help uplift children in need.”

White looks to use his platform as a way to benefit others, and as his play continues taking the college baseball world by storm, his platform will only grow stronger.

White, the 2022 ACC Freshman of the Year, broke the NCAA’s 32-year-old freshman home run record and set N.C. State’s single-season home run record with a jaw-dropping 27 during his lone season with the Wolfpack. Quite the debut year.

Another key piece will be White’s defensive ability. Though being mainly a designated hitter, White can also dip into the field and make a few plays of his own.

Pairing White next to projected Top-10 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Dylan Crews, this LSU batting order has their fair share of dominant hitters.

Look for the first-year Tiger in White to do his thing on the baseball diamond, but also give back to those in need around the Baton Rouge community with his “Tiny Tanks” initiative.