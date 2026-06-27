LSU Tigers Pitcher Enters the Transfer Portal After His Freshman Year

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers have been big fans of right-handed pitcher Marcos Paz during his freshman year, but he entered the transfer portal Friday evening. The Carrollton, Tex. native is likely to find a home at Texas A&M.

Paz didn't necessarily shine in his freshman year but he showed flashes that proved he would be an arm LSU could count on in the future. His departure is likely due to the fact that LSU is returning all three weekend starters from 2026.

"He's a strike thrower. That's one of his elite qualities," Johnson said after Paz struck out eight in 5.0 innings against South Carolina on May 2. "The stuff was terrific tonight. [He throws] three pitches for strikes, and, you know, we're just scratching the surface these last couple weeks."

He started during the last four weekends of the year when injuries plagued the Tigers.

Overall, he pitched 29.1 innings with a 9.20 ERA, while striking out 40 and walking 27 and throwing five wild pitches. He also was recovering from Tommy John surgery that made him miss his senior season in high school.

What is LSU losing in Paz?

LSU pitching coach Nate Yeskie walks off the mound during a 2026 game against Southeastern | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Paz was likely going to take up a bigger role in the bullpen in 2027. He was going to compete for a starting role, but would probably be beat out by the returning starters—Casan Evans, William Schmidt and Cooper Moore.

"He's gonna keep figuring more into this," Johnson said after a 4-2 against Northwestern State on April 14. "And eventually, he'll catch those two (Evans and Schmidt) that are starting on the weekend, and it'll put us in a good spot."

A main thing LSU is losing is a year of development in the system. And since he was recovering from a big surgery, he was a prime candidate for substantial improvement, as Johnson saw him as a future weekend starter.

"Marcos is one of the best guys we have," Johnson said after that April 14 win. "It's just taking some time to get there, with missing 18 months and getting back to full health."

Johnson preaches how key development is for pitchers in one collegiate system. That's why Paz was trusted with four SEC starts down the stretch.

"We probably should have taken him out after the fourth," Johnson said after a May 15 loss to Florida. "I made the decision [because] it's part of his development. We obviously need to get some development going, that I wanted him to go back out and face three hitters."

It also puts a little more pressure on the Tigers to try and get more high school arms to not head to the draft and instead head to campus. LSU currently has five righties that are almost certainly returning, as well as transfer additions Diego Velazquez and Landon Hood.

The hole that Paz's departure left in the bullpen will be addressed, but the developmental losses will be hard to stomach.

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